American Airlines confirms test allowing elites to purchase access to Flagship Dining
Editor’s note: This post has been updated to reflect the correct airport code for São Paulo (GRU).
American Airlines confirmed to The Points Guy it is testing a plan that would allow Executive Platinum and Concierge Key members of its AAdvantage loyalty program to purchase access to the Flagship First Dining area of its Admirals Club at DFW.
American spokeswoman Gianna Urgo said:
“..we are testing an option to expand access to a broader audience of customers who are eligible for Flagship Lounge access but not Flagship First Dining. ConciergeKey and Executive Platinum customers traveling on American on long-haul international and eligible transcontinental flights will have the option to purchase access to the DFW Flagship First Dining facility for $150 per person. We will determine future plans upon completion of the test, which will last approximately 3 months.”
Traditionally, Flagship First dining rooms were only open to passengers flying first class on one of America’s few routes that offer both first- and business-class cabins. Those flights include 15 long-haul international and transcontinental flights with Flagship First cabins, including flights from New York (JFK) to London and São Paulo (GRU); JFK to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO); Dallas Fort-Worth (DFW) to Hong Kong (HKG); and LAX to Tokyo Haneda (HND) among others. See our complete guide to Flagship First here.
At $150 bucks it’s a big splurge, but it might make sense if you have a long layover or feel like living like a prince for a day. Inside, you’ll get table service with several courses and a menu that offers something for everyone. American describes it as “elevated sit-down service, chef-inspired dishes, locally sourced ingredients, and signature wines.”
TPG loves the restaurant-style Flagship First Dining experience in special reserved areas of several recently remodeled lounges — which at one point included Krug Grande Cuvée at all locations.
Take a look at what it was like for The Points Guy when he tried it in early 2019:
News of the test program appears to have been first reported on Twitter by @JonNYC.
Featured photo of Flagship First dining room by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
