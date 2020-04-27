American Airlines will now end boarding even earlier
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines has been busy making changes throughout the coronavirus outbreak.
Two weeks ago, we saw the airline extend elite status across the board. It also introduced two new creative and generous promotions, including the ability to earn Million Miler status through credit card spend. Additionally, AA made a change to the award change and redeposit fee structure that wasn’t necessarily good news, depending on how you redeem your miles
Last week, it added detailed upgrade and standby lists to the mobile application and also introduced automatic award reinstatement to select tickets.
For more travel tips and news, sign up for our daily newsletter!
And today, the carrier’s back with an interesting change regarding how early you need to arrive at the gate before your flight.
Previously, you needed to be at the gate 15 minutes before departure for domestic flights, and 30 minutes for international ones. As of today, the carrier has added an additional 15 minutes to those requirements, bumping it to 30 minutes for domestic and 45 minutes for international, according to an update on its website.
Related: American Airlines joins Delta and United in extending elite status and more
As part of this update to its contract of carriage, the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier is also changing when boarding ends. Previously, it ended 10 minutes before departure; now, that’ll be 15.
These changes come at a time when airlines are beginning to implement social distancing on flights. We’ve seen Delta already adopt a formal policy on social distancing.
But American says this update isn’t actually related to the coronavirus.
Related: Preboarding screenings and new cleaning procedures: How US airlines are working to keep flyers healthy
Instead, an AA spokesperson explains that “to process standby customers, our final boarding will be at 15 minutes to allow the agent time to unseat misconnects, no-shows, etc., and accommodate standby customers.”
Clearly, these updates seem designed to help the carrier with its mission to hit D0 — or departing exactly on time. By padding the boarding times, the airline will help its gate agents hit the D0 metric. However, this is certainly bad news for those with tight connections, who’ll now need to sprint to their next gate.
Though the spokesperson states that the “door still closes 10 minutes before departure,” the change may create pressure for gate agents to close flights earlier. Either way, confirmed passengers won’t be allowed to board within 15 minutes of departure, if agents follow the new policy to the letter.
As such, if you’re traveling anytime soon, be sure to pay attention to these new requirements. Otherwise, you’ll forfeit your seat and need to get on a later flight.
All photos by the author.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.