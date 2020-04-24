American Airlines introduces automatic mileage reinstatement for (some) award tickets
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In the last two weeks, American has made quite a few changes to the AAdvantage program.
It all started when the carrier announced that it’s extending elite status through Jan. 31, 2022. As part of the news, AA also announced some creative and generous promotions, including the ability to earn Million Miler status from credit card spend.
However, buried in the announcement was a change to the award change and redeposit fee structure that wasn’t necessarily good news, depending on how you redeem your miles. The positive is that all awards can now be changed or canceled 60 or more days before departure. The negative is that you can no longer make free date and time changes that were otherwise allowed under the program.
For more travel tips and news, sign up for our daily newsletter!
Well now, the carrier is back with some great news, and that’s the introduction of automatic mileage reinstatement for canceled awards.
Previously, you’d need to call in to cancel any of your AAdvantage awards and get your miles put back in your account. Now, eligible trips can be canceled and redeposited through the website.
Specifically, for awards ticketed on or before May 31 for travel through Sept. 30, you can now cancel your awards online and automatically get the miles back if there’s only one passenger on the reservation. Note that the traveler and the AAdvantage member whose miles were redeemed must be the same.
Related: American’s new change-fee policy removes some flexibility
Additionally, travel must be on American Airlines flights only and booked through the U.S. version of the website. Finally, travel must not have begun, and no other changes have been made to the trip since the ticket was issued.
If you fit the bill, then you’ll automatically get your miles back into your account within 48 hours of canceling your trip online.
For award tickets redeemed after June 1, AA will offer automatic mileage reinstatement only if the reservation is for an Executive Platinum member traveling as a single passenger, booked with the member’s miles.
For all other trips, you’ll still need to call AA to cancel and redeposit your miles. However, this is a step in the right direction, and one that I hope gets expanded in the near future.
All photos by the author.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.