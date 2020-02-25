Elite boost: American Airlines upgrade list now appears twice as early as before
As a newly-minted Executive Platinum member, one of my biggest gripes with AA has been the fact that the upgrade list was only displayed four hours before departure. Though many of my upgrades have cleared well before departure, I’ve had a few “battleground upgrades” that have been decided at the gate — and there’s been no good way to know where you stand on the list until right before your flight.
Fortunately, that’s now changing. With yesterday’s release of the iOS version of the American Airlines app, you can now see the list a full eight hours before departure. And the updated Android app is slated to be released by the end of the week.
American is making these changes “in response to customer feedback.” Indeed, this is great news for travelers looking to score a coveted seat up front. You’ll have a better sense of where you stand and can make changes accordingly.
For example, if your upgrade chances are looking bleak, you could use the same-day change feature to find a new flight with better odds (thankfully, this is a perk included with Executive Platinum and Platinum Pro status).
While this is a positive development for AA fliers, it still lags behind the other two major U.S. airlines. Delta shows the upgrade list when you check in for your flight, and United lets you see it a full two days before departure. Plus, these two airlines also show you how many seats are remaining in the premium cabin.
I’m always a fan of seeing more data. While it would be great to view the upgrade list at check-in or two days before a flight, eight hours is certainly better than four. If you’re an AA elite, make sure to update your app — there may be an upgrade waiting for you.
