There's a great deal for a limited time if you have Amazon Prime and plan to drive or fill up this Fourth of July holiday weekend. Prime members can save 50 cents per gallon on fuel this weekend, from July 2 to 5, on one fuel purchase at select stations.

Related: Here's how to save money on gas

That's five times the normal savings, since Prime members typically get 10 cents off per gallon at more than 7,500 BP, Amoco and participating Ampm and Thorntons locations across the United States ... all year long.

Here's what you'll need to do to grab this deal:

Once you're logged into your Amazon account, go to Amazon.com/prime/offer/earnify/prime-deal and click on the "Activate Now" button.

Prime members fuel savings activation page. AMAZON.COM

Once you click the button, Amazon will ask you to grant Earnify access to your profile and confirm you have a Prime membership. You'll need to get a one-time code and authorize information sharing.

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You should then see this screen.

Enrollment confirmation on the Amazon Prime gas deal. AMAZON.COM

You'll need to install the Earnify app to find a qualifying station.

Here are the terms to be aware of from Amazon:

The 50¢ off per gallon offer is valid for active Prime members in the U.S. only. The 50¢ off per gallon is valid for one time use from 7/2/26-7/5/26 only. It is available to all Prime members who have their Amazon account with an active Prime membership linked to earnify account. An earnify™ account is free to create and automatically applies 5¢ savings as a baseline offer, 5¢ savings for Prime members, and an additional 40¢ savings during the promotional period to total 50¢ off per gallon during this promotional period. Once the promotional period concludes, Prime members will be able to access a total of 10¢ off a gallon at participating stations. To obtain the offer, you must link your accounts through the activation landing page. By linking your Amazon and earnify™ accounts, you agree that Amazon will share your Prime membership status, name, and email with bp for the purposes of enabling your offer and that bp may share discount redemption and/or cancellation information with Amazon. Cancellation of your Prime membership will result in immediate termination of this offer. Amazon and bp reserve the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify any aspect of or the entirety of this offer, for any reason at any time, with or without notice.

Bottom line

This is a no-brainer deal if you have Amazon Prime and are taking a road trip this holiday weekend — or just need to fill up your tank for getting around town. This is also a good reminder that Prime members get 10 cents off per gallon at select gas stations year-round. Not sure what card to put your gas purchases on? These are the 12 best gas credit cards to use this month.

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