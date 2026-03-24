Amazon's annual Big Spring Sale is almost upon us.

Anyone can shop during this sale, but you can save more if you use the right credit card or join Amazon Prime. If you want to score the best deals, here's everything you need to know before the sale starts.

When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

Amazon's Big Spring Sale kicks off Tuesday, March 25, at 12:01 a.m. PDT.

How long does Amazon's Big Spring Sale last?

Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs through March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. That's seven full days of savings.

What is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is part end-of-season clearance and part stock-up sale. It offers up to 50% off more than 35 categories, including winter clearance items, spring beauty and fashion, spring cleaning necessities and travel gear. Expect the following savings:

Up to 50% off Amazon Outlet

Up to 40% off fashion

Up to 30% off beauty

Up to 40% off Easter

Up to 35% off kitchen

Up to 25% off home

Up to 30% off lawn and garden

Up to 25% off grocery

Amazon will release new deals each day throughout the sale, so check back daily for the newest items.

Do I need to have a Prime membership to shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

DARIA NIPOT/GETTY IMAGES

You don't need a Prime membership to shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members can take advantage of discounts on additional items marked with the "Prime Spring Deal" badge.

If you aren't already a Prime member and shop with Amazon often or plan to shop the sale, this could be a great time to join. An annual Prime membership costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, and you may be eligible for a free 30-day trial when you sign up here.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Students are eligible for a discounted Prime membership that costs $69 per year or $7.49 per month. If you want to take Amazon Prime for a test run during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, both versions of a Prime membership come with a free trial.

In addition to savings during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, a Prime membership includes free shipping on eligible items, a free GrubHub+ membership, same-day grocery delivery and access to Amazon Music and Prime Video.

How to find the best deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

To get the best shot at snagging the best deals during the sale, it's worth spending a little time in advance finding items you want to buy and adding them to your Amazon Wishlist. From there, you can set up notifications to alert you when an item is added to a sale or discounted. You can do this via the mobile app or Amazon's artificial intelligence shopping assistant, Rufus.

Amazon usually heavily discounts its own products, and, in the past, we've seen huge price drops on its Basics range, Kindles, Fire TV devices, Echo and Echo Dot. These deals typically last throughout the sale; we'll share a roundup of the best travel deals here at TPG.

One thing to keep in mind is that not every deal is the best deal, and knowing when to pounce on a bargain can be a skill in itself.

If you're unsure whether a sale price offers significant value, we recommend checking the product on a site like Camelcamelcamel. It shows you an item's price history and can help you determine whether to buy it now or wait until the price drops further, either during the sale or later in the year.

How to maximize your savings with the right credit cards

WESTEND61/GETTY IMAGES

In addition to the discounted prices available during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, paying with the right credit card can save you even more. We recommend using one of the cards from TPG's list of the best credit cards for Amazon purchases, but here are a few of our favorites:

To save even more money on Amazon purchases, check your credit card offers and use coupons when available. For example, over the holidays, American Express ran a limited-time offer with Amazon in which targeted cardholders could save up to 40% on Amazon purchases by redeeming just 1 American Express Membership Rewards point. Deals like this crop up all the time, so keep your eye out for them.

Bottom line

Amazon's Big Spring Sale kicks off Tuesday, March 25, and lasts through Tuesday, March 31. For seven full days, you can take advantage of an array of savings across the site.

Related reading: