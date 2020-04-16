Ordering from Amazon? You could earn 5x bonus points on your next purchase
Most of us were probably regular Amazon shoppers long before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world. The familiar sight of those brown packages waiting for us on our doorstep was always welcome.
But now, in this new reality of closures and lockdowns, Amazon is a true lifeline for people who are staying home as much as possible to flatten the curve. That makes the arrival of a new Amex Offer that allows you to earn 5x bonus Membership Rewards points on your Amazon purchases extremely relevant.
Best of all, this bonus points deal stacks with the opportunity to earn 20% off your Amazon order using as few as one Membership Rewards point.
Earn 5x bonus points on Amazon orders
The new Amex Offer that awards 5x bonus points on Amazon.com orders is targeted to select Membership Rewards earning card accounts. Based on some unscientific polling of TPG staffers, the offer seems widely targeted to various American Express accounts.
Cardholders who are targeted and add the offer to their Amex account will earn five bonus points per dollar spent at Amazon by July 22, 2020. The offer is capped at an additional 2,000 Membership Rewards points, which would mean you’ll earn the extra 5x on up to $400 spent at Amazon on your enrolled card by July 22. Based on TPG point valuations, that’s like earning 10% in bonus rewards per dollar spent at Amazon.
As long as the order codes as an Amazon purchase on your statement, it shouldn’t matter what you’re buying (I’m thankful every time one of my paper towel orders ship). Just keep in mind that the terms indicate some Amazon businesses are not included in the offer. These include: Amazon Go, Amazon Local, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Home & Business Services, Amazon Currency Converter, Home Services, Prime Photos, Amazon Inspire, Amazon Video Direct, Amazon business, Amazon Global or Amazon Drive.
Stack your savings at Amazon
If you have a card that earns Membership Rewards points, check here to see if you have a targeted offer to save 20% on your order using as few as one Membership Rewards point before you place your next Amazon order. (And yes, it works on third-party gift cards, too.)
Bottom line
While we generally recommend using these cards for Amazon purchases, that equation changes in the face of these promotions. If you can save 20% on your next Amazon order, while also racking up 5x bonus points on the charge from the safety of your home, you’re doing pretty well indeed. We’ll even throw in some imaginary bonus points if you’re able to score an elusive order of double-ply toilet paper or sanitizing wipes!
Featured image courtesy of Leon Neal/Getty Images
