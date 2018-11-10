This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As the largest multicity hotel strike in American history continues, travelers with upcoming reservations at select Marriott hotels might want to consider booking a room elsewhere.
When their contracts expired, thousands of Marriott International employees — nearly 8,000 — formed picket lines in eight US cities to demand higher wages, improved sexual harassment protections, increased workplace safety, job protection around automation and more secure schedules. They are supported by the union Unite Here, which represents workers in the US and Canada who work in the hotel, gaming, food service, airport and transportation industries.
Though the strikes have ended in four cities, Oakland, Detroit, San Diego and San Jose, the protests continue at the remaining properties. At this time, all of the Marriott properties with striking workers remain open. But travelers have reported severe service disruptions, including a lack of housekeeping, no restaurant or bar service and noise from picketers at 15 hotels across Boston, San Francisco, Honolulu and Lahaina, Hawaii.
If you’re planning to visit one of those cities in the coming weeks, consider booking an equitable union hotel that’s not involved in a labor strike. And opt for a property far enough way from the picket line to avoid the cacophony of megaphones, drumming and chanting.
Boston
If you have a reservation at the Aloft Boston Seaport, the Element Boston Seaport, the Ritz-Carlton Boston Common, the Sheraton Boston, W Boston, Westin Boston Waterfront or the Westin Copley Place, consider staying at one of these hotels instead.
Use your stash of Hilton Honors Points at Hilton property such as:
There are plenty of other fair hotels where travelers can pay cash (or use points) for a strike-free stay in Boston, such as IHG points at the InterContinental around the corner from South Street Station.
- Battery Wharf Hotel Boston Waterfront
- The Colonnade Hotel
- Hotel Commonwealth
- InterContinental Hotel Boston
- Taj Boston
- XV Beacon
San Francisco
If you’ve got a reservation at the Westin St. Francis Union Square, the San Francisco Marriott Union Square, the Palace Hotel, W San Francisco, San Francisco Marriott Marquis, Courtyard San Francisco Downtown or the St. Regis San Francisco, there are plenty of other options in the area. Multiple travelers have reported that even nearby properties are impacted by the noise of the protests, so we focused on properties farther away.
- Fairmont Heritage Place, Ghirardelli Square
- Fairmont San Francisco
- Hilton San Francisco Union Square
- Hotel Kabuki
- InterContinental San Francisco Moscone Center
- The Marker San Francisco
- Hyatt Regency San Francisco
- Hampton Inn Downtown/Convention Center
Travelers should note that there are a couple hotels in San Francisco on Fair Hotel’s boycott list, too, including the Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf and Le Meridien San Francisco. Also, there are many Marriott hotels not on strike, so travelers can redeem their Marriott points at properties like the Sheraton at Fisherman’s Wharf.
Honolulu
If you’ve got a reservation at The Royal Hawaiian, the Moana Surfrider, the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani or the Sheraton Waikiki, loud protests and disrupted service are a good reason to shift your stay.
Travelers have reported noise disruptions at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa, which is near properties on strike.
Lahaina
If you’re planning to stay at the Sheraton Maui Hotel by Marriott, there are plenty of hotels not on strike on the island, including two Westins.
- Ka’anapali Beach Club
- The Westin Maui Resort and Spa
- The Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas
- Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
If you’re ever in doubt, consult the Fair Hotel guide by Unite Here to find socially responsible hotels.
This article has been updated to reflect the end of the strikes in San Diego and San Jose.
Feature image via Shutterstock.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.