Allegiant Air to make Des Moines its latest new aircraft base
Discount juggernaut Allegiant Air is on a roll in opening new aircraft bases around the U.S.. It’s latest will be Des Moines, with the Iowa capital coming online starting May 14.
The Las Vegas-based ultra-low-cost carrier will base two Airbus A320 family aircraft at Des Moines International Airport (DSM) just in time for the summer travel season, Allegiant announced Friday. The airline plans to staff the base with at least 66 pilot, flight attendant, mechanic and ground personnel jobs.
Des Moines joins Nashville (BNA) among airports where Allegiant plans to open an aircraft and crew base in 2020.
“Having locally-based aircraft and crews will open up a wide range of options for new service and more flights throughout the day,” Keith Hansen, Allegiant’s vice-president of government affairs, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring more opportunities for affordable, convenient travel, and expand Allegiant’s presence as a hometown airline.”
Des Moines will be the 20th aircraft base for Allegiant. Its bases range from cities where it has major operations, like Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando Sanford (SFB), to smaller points that are sizable destinations in-and-of-themselves, like Asheville (AVL).
The airline has served Des Moines since 2003. Today, it flies to six destinations from the city: Las Vegas (LAS), Phoenix Mesa (AZA), and Orlando Sanford (SFB), Punta Gorda (PGD), St. Petersburg (PIE) and Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ) all in Florida, according to Cirium schedule data.
Allegiant is due to add Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) in Florida, and Los Angeles (LAX) — while suspending Sarasota — to its Des Moines network by May, the data shows.
Featured image courtesy of Allegiant Air.
