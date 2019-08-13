This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Allegiant Air is adding two cities to its route map, part of 24-route expansion that will be announced Tuesday.
The “new” destinations – Fort Collins, Colorado, and West Palm Beach, Florida – are both cities Allegiant served previously. The budget airline last flew from West Palm Beach in 2016 and from Fort Collins in 2012.
“By adding 24 new route options and welcoming back two cities to the Allegiant network, we’re focusing on giving our customers even more opportunities for friendly, convenient, nonstop service from their hometown airports to great destinations across the country,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in a statement.
The 24 new routes, a mix of year-round and seasonal service, begin in November and are spread across six of Allegiant’s bases.
At West Palm Beach (PBI), Allegiant is returning in a big way. Year-round service to Pittsburgh (PIT) launches Nov. 14, the first of six routes that Allegiant will add there. All six routes are scheduled to operate year-round.
Elsewhere in Florida, Allegiant’s base in Sarasota/Bradenton landed eight new routes, though seven are seasonal. The carrier’s base in Punta Gorda – near Fort Myers – will get five new routes, all seasonal.
Beyond Florida, Allegiant will add three new routes from Phoenix-Mesa and one each from Tucson, Arizona, and Las Vegas.
Fort Collins is landing two routes in Allegiant’s return. Year-round service to Las Vegas and Phoenix-Mesa will begin Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, respectively.
All of the new routes will operate twice weekly, except for Allegiant’s Las Vegas-Fort Collins service, which will operate four times a week. Details on all of the routes are listed below:
West Palm Beach/Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), Florida
Asheville, North Carolina (AVL): Year-round; two weekly flights begin Nov. 25.
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG): Year-round; two weekly flights begin Nov. 25.
Concord/Charlotte, North Carolina (USA): Year-round; two weekly flights begin Nov. 15.
Indianapolis (IND): Year-round; two weekly flights begin Nov. 21.
Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS): Year-round; two weekly flights begin Nov. 15.
Pittsburgh (PIT): Year-round; two weekly flights begin Nov. 14.
Las Vegas (LAS)
Fort Collins, Colorado (FNL): Year-round; four weekly flights begin Nov. 21.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA)
Bentonville/Northwest Arkansas Regional (XNA): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 14.
Fort Collins, Colorado (FNL): Year-round; two weekly flights begin Nov. 22.
Traverse City, Michigan (TVC): Year-round; two weekly flights begin Nov. 13.
Punta Gorda, Florida (PGD)
Charleston, South Carolina: (CHS): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 14.
Elmira, New York (ELM): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 13.
Memphis (MEM): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 15.
Norfolk, Virginia (ORF): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 15.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 15.
Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida (SRQ)
Belleville/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, Illinois (BLV): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 15.
Des Moines, Iowa: Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 23.
Flint, Michigan (FNT): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 24.
Fort Wayne, Indiana (FWA): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 24.
Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS): Year-round; two weekly flights begin Nov. 21.
Louisville, Kentucky (SDF): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 25.
Rockford, Illinois (RFD): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 23.
South Bend, Indiana (SBN): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 25.
Tucson, Arizona (TUS)
Indianapolis (IND): Seasonal; two weekly flights begin Nov. 14.
Featured image courtesy of Allegiant.
