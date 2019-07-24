This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Allegiant Air is testing a new premium economy product on its Airbus A320 family fleet from Los Angeles this summer.
Dubbed “Allegiant Extra,” the product includes a minimum of six inches of extra legroom, priority boarding and a complimentary beverage, according to the Las Vegas-based discounter’s website. The extra seats are located at the front of the aircraft cabin.
Allegiant does not offer a first class cabin.
The product is being offered on select flights from LAX this summer on a trial basis, Allegiant vice-president of revenue and planning Drew Wells said during the airline’s second quarter earnings call Wednesday.
It was not immediately clear how much extra Allegiant would charge for the product, but an Aug. 23 flight from LAX to Missoula (MSO), Montana, showed charges of $43 to $45 one way for the Extra seats.
Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey says the Extra seats are installed on three A320 aircraft and flying on roughly 85% of the airline’s LAX flights. The product debuted on June 5.
The carrier is seeing “mixed” results for the Extra seats, which are available for an added fee, said Drew. Demand is strongest on longer flights.
Allegiant plans to continue the trial from Grand Rapids (GRR), Michigan, this fall and winter, he added.
“If we come out of this winter and can’t piece it all together, we’ll have no problems [pulling Extra],” said Drew. “But I do feel it’s going to be successful.”
Allegiant generates nearly half of its average ticket revenue from fees for ancillary product. In the second quarter, these fees generated more than 45% of the airline’s $114.47 average fare. By comparison, ticket sales generated just 51% of the average fare.
The ultra-low-cost carrier is not the first to offer a premium-economy type of product onboard its aircraft. Spirit Airlines has long-offered its Big Front Seat onboard its aircraft, offering recliner-style seats with extra legroom.
American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines all offer their own take on extra-legroom economy seating products onboard aircraft. Alaska Airlines become one of the latest US carriers to do so in 2016, when it began selling Premium Seats that also offer extra-legroom and amenities in the economy cabin.
Featured image courtesy of Allegiant.
