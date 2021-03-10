Alaska becomes first state allowing all adult residents and workers to get vaccinated
Alaska has become the first state to allow all residents aged 16 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Mike Dunleavy said on Tuesday evening that anyone living or working in the state who is aged 16 or older can now get the vaccine.
“If Alaskans had any questions about vaccine eligibility and criteria, I hope today’s announcement clears it up for you,” Alaska commissioner of the health department Adam Crum said. “Simply put, you are eligible to get the vaccine.”
According to the New York Times, Alaska has the highest vaccination rate in the country, having fully vaccinated 16% of its population. The next-best state is New Mexico, having fully vaccinated 15% of its population. Utah, by comparison, is the state with the least number of its residents fully vaccinated — just 7.4%.
“We want to get our economy back up and running. We want to get our society back up and running,” Governor Dunleavy said. “We want to put this virus behind us — as far as possible, as soon as possible.”
Across the country, states have been ramping up their vaccination rollout programs. According to the Times, about 2.15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being injected each day, and about 61.1 million people across the country have received at least one dose.
It’s clear that vaccinations will be a key factor in restarting travel — especially internationally. Some cruise lines and destinations have said that vaccines will be required.
Iceland, for example, has said that tourists who are fully vaccinated will be able to forgo a mandatory quarantine.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian said at ITB Berlin on Tuesday that vaccines will be the biggest factor when considering a return to travel — a sentiment echoed by many others in the travel industry.
Featured photo by SOPA Images/Getty Images.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.