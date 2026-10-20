Alaska, Hawaiian announce Osaka, Tahiti in latest long-haul expansion
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have unveiled their two newest routes across the Pacific.
Alaska on Tuesday announced new nonstop service from Seattle to Japan and Tahiti.
- Flights to Osaka, Japan, will begin May 14.
- Service to Papeete, French Polynesia, will kick off June 11.
Both routes will be operated — at least to start — by Hawaiian's Airbus A330s.
4 new long-haul routes in 2027
With these new Osaka and Tahiti flights, Alaska Air Group will have a total of four transpacific routes out of Seattle, building on the carrier's existing service to Tokyo and Seoul.
And the carrier is now planning to launch four new long-haul destinations in 2027. That's after unveiling Seattle service to Paris and Athens in August.
These new Pacific routes weren't entirely surprising.
In recent weeks, Alaska executives had hinted that a new Asia route was coming soon. In the end, Alaska and Hawaiian flyers will have access to two additional destinations in Asia and the South Pacific.
Route details
|Route
|Launch date
|Details
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Osaka's Kansai International Airport (KIX)
May 14, 2027
Four times weekly
SEA to Faa'a International Airport (PPT) in Papeete, on the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia
June 11, 2027
Three times weekly
As noted, Alaska plans to deploy Hawaiian-branded A330s on the route. These are Hawaiian's standard long-haul aircraft with legacy business-class seats up front in a 2-2-2 configuration.
Hawaiian is planning to give these planes nose-to-tail retrofit with new Leihoku Suites and premium economy (though those new accommodations will not be ready in time for next summer's service).
Alaska, Hawaiian double down on Seattle long-haul growth
Whatever the plane, these new routes to Japan and Tahiti should be welcome news for Pacific Northwest-based flyers and members of the Atmos Rewards loyalty program.
Osaka is a highly popular destination in Japan, and this route will give Alaska, Hawaiian and Atmos Rewards members a direct link to the city — no need to transit through Tokyo.
And Tahiti, of course, is an immensely popular vacation spot and a gateway to other destinations in the region, like Bora Bora.
Pick how you earn points: Atmos Rewards launches 'choice accrual'
Hawaiian's planes will be a familiar sight in both Osaka and Papeete. The carrier has served both cities from Honolulu for years. Alaska says those routes from Hawaii will continue.
But now you'll see Hawaiian planes flying to KIX and PPT from both Honolulu and Seattle.
Once Alaska and Hawaiian's four newest routes from Seattle kick off in 2027, the carrier will be operating a total of nine long-haul flights from SEA.
And more are coming: It's planning to offer at least 15 by 2030.
Read more: Alaska Airlines touches down in Europe in historic first flight, rolls out new premium experience
When speaking last month, Alaska executives said customers should expect the new destinations to skew more heavily toward the Pacific Ocean, versus the Atlantic.
"There will be a mix, obviously, between Asia and Europe," chief commercial officer Andrew Harrison said Sept. 29. "But a little bit more toward Asia."
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