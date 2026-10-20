Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have unveiled their two newest routes across the Pacific.

Alaska on Tuesday announced new nonstop service from Seattle to Japan and Tahiti.

Flights to Osaka, Japan, will begin May 14.

Service to Papeete, French Polynesia, will kick off June 11.

Both routes will be operated — at least to start — by Hawaiian's Airbus A330s.

4 new long-haul routes in 2027

With these new Osaka and Tahiti flights, Alaska Air Group will have a total of four transpacific routes out of Seattle, building on the carrier's existing service to Tokyo and Seoul.

And the carrier is now planning to launch four new long-haul destinations in 2027. That's after unveiling Seattle service to Paris and Athens in August.

These new Pacific routes weren't entirely surprising.

In recent weeks, Alaska executives had hinted that a new Asia route was coming soon. In the end, Alaska and Hawaiian flyers will have access to two additional destinations in Asia and the South Pacific.

Route details

Route Launch date Details Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Osaka's Kansai International Airport (KIX) May 14, 2027 Four times weekly SEA to Faa'a International Airport (PPT) in Papeete, on the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia June 11, 2027 Three times weekly

As noted, Alaska plans to deploy Hawaiian-branded A330s on the route. These are Hawaiian's standard long-haul aircraft with legacy business-class seats up front in a 2-2-2 configuration.

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Legacy business-class seats on Hawaiian Airlines' Airbus A330. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Hawaiian is planning to give these planes nose-to-tail retrofit with new Leihoku Suites and premium economy (though those new accommodations will not be ready in time for next summer's service).

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Whatever the plane, these new routes to Japan and Tahiti should be welcome news for Pacific Northwest-based flyers and members of the Atmos Rewards loyalty program.

Osaka is a highly popular destination in Japan, and this route will give Alaska, Hawaiian and Atmos Rewards members a direct link to the city — no need to transit through Tokyo.

And Tahiti, of course, is an immensely popular vacation spot and a gateway to other destinations in the region, like Bora Bora.

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Otemanu Mountain at Bora Bora Island, Tahiti, French Polynesia, South Pacific Ocean. BOMBOMAN/GETTY IMAGES

Hawaiian's planes will be a familiar sight in both Osaka and Papeete. The carrier has served both cities from Honolulu for years. Alaska says those routes from Hawaii will continue.

But now you'll see Hawaiian planes flying to KIX and PPT from both Honolulu and Seattle.

Once Alaska and Hawaiian's four newest routes from Seattle kick off in 2027, the carrier will be operating a total of nine long-haul flights from SEA.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines transpacific routes from Seattle, summer 2027. CIRIUM 0 1 2

And more are coming: It's planning to offer at least 15 by 2030.

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When speaking last month, Alaska executives said customers should expect the new destinations to skew more heavily toward the Pacific Ocean, versus the Atlantic.

"There will be a mix, obviously, between Asia and Europe," chief commercial officer Andrew Harrison said Sept. 29. "But a little bit more toward Asia."

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