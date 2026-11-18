Alaska Airlines will add four new destinations across the U.S. to its map.

But the additions come at a cost: The carrier has discontinued four recently added routes from its hub at Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon.

As airline executives say, every route has to earn its place financially in a carrier’s network.

As for the four new destinations, Alaska will serve each of those with one daily flight from its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) base. The additions are:

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) on a Boeing 737-900ER starting June 10, 2027

Des Moines International Airport (DSM) on an Embraer E175 starting June 24, 2027

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) on a 737-900ER starting June 24, 2027

Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on a 737-900ER starting June 10, 2027

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The carrier will also add a new nonstop from SEA to Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) in Mexico. Alaska will offer three weekly flights on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with a 737-800 from March 18, 2027 through Aug. 9, 2027.

Alaska currently serves GDL from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) in California's Bay Area, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

The Seattle growth comes as Alaska builds its intercontinental offerings from the Pacific Northwest city. After launching its first long-haul flights in 2025 after its merger with Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska is building out a network of at least 15 intercontinental routes from SEA by 2030.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Next year, Alaska will offer nine long-haul routes from SEA with the addition of Athens International Airport (ATH), Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), Kansai Airport (KIX) in Osaka, Japan, and Faaʼa International Airport (PPT) in Tahiti.

Alaska plans to grow its schedule by about 4% year-over-year in 2027, with the majority in long-haul international additions.

Alaska's new Aurora Suites on the Boeing 787. ALASKA AIRLINES

Portland hub cuts

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PDX, Alaska’s wunderkind hub of recent years, is losing four recently added routes. The airline will not resume seasonal service in 2027 to:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) in Wyoming

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Alaska continues to serve all four destinations from one of its other hubs.

A new terminal at PDX opened in 2024. HARRIET BASKAS/FOR THE POINTS GUY

PDX remains one of Alaska’s fastest-growing hubs as the airline shifts connections to the Oregon city. The carrier's seats at the airport are set to increase 12% in the first half of 2027 compared to this year after a 17% increase during the same period in 2026, Cirium schedules show.

"Portland is a story of focused smart growth that improves utility, strengthens the local franchise and captures the right traffic flows," Andrew Harrison, the chief commercial officer at Alaska, said in September. "[PDX] proves that Seattle and Portland are stronger together, allowing us to serve more customers, connect more traffic and improve the efficiency of our Pacific Northwest network."

As part of its PDX growth, Alaska Airlines opened a new, $18 million lounge at the airport in June.

Alaska's new lounge at PDX. CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

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