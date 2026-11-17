Ben Mutzabaugh is one of the nation's longest-tenured journalists covering aviation, having started with USA Today's groundbreaking "Today in the Sky" blog in 2002. From the inaugural flight on Virgin America to the final flight on US Airways, Ben has been at the forefront of aviation news in the U.S. for two decades.
November 17, 2026 • 7 min read
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Quick summary
Allegiant and Sun Country announced 11 new routes as part of their ongoing integration following a recent merger.
Gulf Shores, Alabama, is a major beneficiary, gaining multiple new nonstop flights and expanded service from both airlines.
Five routes will switch operating carriers between Allegiant and Sun Country, further blending their networks.
Both airlines will continue to operate under separate brands until at least 2028, with a single brand planned for the future.
What to consider
New routes begin launching in April and May 2027, with specific start dates varying by destination and carrier.
Some destinations, such as Gulf Shores and Minneapolis-Saint Paul, will see service from both airlines for the first time.
Travelers should review which airline operates each route, as carriers are exchanging certain routes starting in April 2027.
What you'll miss from the article
A detailed breakdown of all new and transferred routes, including exact start dates and operating airlines.
Generated by AI with support from our editorial team.
Leisure carrier Allegiant is growing again, this time teaming up with merger partner Sun Country to grow its network.
The Las Vegas-based budget airline announced 11 new routes on Tuesday, with the service split between Allegiant and Sun Country.
Additionally, five routes will switch from one airline to the other — a tangible sign of the integration that’s slowly getting underway since the acquisition closed earlier this year.
New routes from Allegiant and Sun Country
The big winner in Tuesday’s announcement: Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The Gulf Coast destination — which Allegiant began flying to in 2025 — landed four new routes with Allegiant as well as one new route with Sun Country.
It’s a remarkable ramp for the Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field (GUF), which now has nonstop flights to 17 destinations, according to the airport’s website. The airport had no regular airline service at all prior to Allegiant’s arrival.
When Sun Country’s new service to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) begins April 16, it will mark the first time an airline other than Allegiant has scheduled service from the airport.
Elsewhere, Allegiant added two new Florida routes from the mid-Atlantic: one each from Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Sun Country will add nonstop service from O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Asheville, North Carolina, and Knoxville, Tennessee — two destinations near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that are already served by Allegiant.
Changes to 5 other routes
Beyond the new routes, Allegiant is poised to take over service on four routes currently operated by Sun Country. Meanwhile, Sun Country will assume Allegiant’s Cincinnati-Denver route on May 27.
The changes will effectively add three new destinations to Sun Country's network: Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis; Gulf Shores, Alabama; and Knoxville, Tennessee. Meanwhile, MSP — Sun Country's home base and main hub — will join Allegiant's route map.
"Minnesota is an essential part of the future of our combined company, and today's announcement is another step in delivering on that commitment," Allegiant CEO Greg Anderson said in a statement. "MSP is our largest base of operations by a wide margin, and we see opportunities for continued growth there."
Allegiant and Sun Country will continue to operate as separate brands at least into 2028 “or later,” Allegiant said in the press release. It will eventually move to a single brand.
For now, however, Allegiant touted Tuesday’s new service announcement as a preview of the expanded network that customers of the combined carrier will eventually be able to access.
"As we planned for summer 2027, our focus was on creating more opportunities for travelers by leveraging the complementary strengths of each airline's network while continuing to operate separately," Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer, said in the company's statement.
“Just as importantly, these routes are a first look at how we'll create more options, access and value for our customers in the long term,” he added.
Full details on the new routes are below.
Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field (GUF)
Destination
Start date
Operating carrier
Indianapolis International Airport (IND)
May 20, 2027
Allegiant
Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Arkansas
May 20, 2027
Allegiant
Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) in Louisiana
May 20, 2027
Allegiant
Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT)
May 20, 2027
Allegiant
Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
April 16, 2027
Sun Country
Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)
Destination
Start date
Operating carrier
Dulles International Airport (IAD)
May 21, 2027
Allegiant
Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) in Florida
Destination
Start date
Operating carrier
Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
May 21, 2027
Allegiant
Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
Destination
Start date
Operating carrier
Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) in North Carolina
May 28, 2027
Sun Country
McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Tennessee
May 27, 2027
Sun Country
Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) near Phoenix, Arizona
Destination
Start date
Operating carrier
Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
April 15, 2027
Sun Country
MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) near Belleville, Illinois
Destination
Start date
Operating carrier
Denver International Airport (DEN)
May 28, 2027
Sun Country
Routes switching carriers
Route
Current carrier
Change date
MSP-AZA
Sun Country
Allegiant service begins April 14
MSP-Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida
Sun Country
Allegiant service begins April 14
MSP-VPS
Sun Country
Allegiant service begins April 14
MSP-AVL
Sun Country
Allegiant service begins April 14
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)-DEN
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