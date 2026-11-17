Leisure carrier Allegiant is growing again, this time teaming up with merger partner Sun Country to grow its network.

The Las Vegas-based budget airline announced 11 new routes on Tuesday, with the service split between Allegiant and Sun Country.

Additionally, five routes will switch from one airline to the other — a tangible sign of the integration that’s slowly getting underway since the acquisition closed earlier this year.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

New routes from Allegiant and Sun Country

The big winner in Tuesday’s announcement: Gulf Shores, Alabama.

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The Gulf Coast destination — which Allegiant began flying to in 2025 — landed four new routes with Allegiant as well as one new route with Sun Country.

It’s a remarkable ramp for the Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field (GUF), which now has nonstop flights to 17 destinations, according to the airport’s website. The airport had no regular airline service at all prior to Allegiant’s arrival.

When Sun Country’s new service to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) begins April 16, it will mark the first time an airline other than Allegiant has scheduled service from the airport.

Elsewhere, Allegiant added two new Florida routes from the mid-Atlantic: one each from Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Sun Country will add nonstop service from O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Asheville, North Carolina, and Knoxville, Tennessee — two destinations near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that are already served by Allegiant.

An Allegiant Air aircraft at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport (ROA). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Changes to 5 other routes

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Beyond the new routes, Allegiant is poised to take over service on four routes currently operated by Sun Country. Meanwhile, Sun Country will assume Allegiant’s Cincinnati-Denver route on May 27.

The changes will effectively add three new destinations to Sun Country's network: Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis; Gulf Shores, Alabama; and Knoxville, Tennessee. Meanwhile, MSP — Sun Country's home base and main hub — will join Allegiant's route map.

"Minnesota is an essential part of the future of our combined company, and today's announcement is another step in delivering on that commitment," Allegiant CEO Greg Anderson said in a statement. "MSP is our largest base of operations by a wide margin, and we see opportunities for continued growth there."

Allegiant and Sun Country will continue to operate as separate brands at least into 2028 “or later,” Allegiant said in the press release. It will eventually move to a single brand.

For now, however, Allegiant touted Tuesday’s new service announcement as a preview of the expanded network that customers of the combined carrier will eventually be able to access.

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"As we planned for summer 2027, our focus was on creating more opportunities for travelers by leveraging the complementary strengths of each airline's network while continuing to operate separately," Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer, said in the company's statement.

“Just as importantly, these routes are a first look at how we'll create more options, access and value for our customers in the long term,” he added.

Full details on the new routes are below.

Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field (GUF)

Destination Start date Operating carrier Indianapolis International Airport (IND) May 20, 2027 Allegiant Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Arkansas May 20, 2027 Allegiant Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) in Louisiana May 20, 2027 Allegiant Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) May 20, 2027 Allegiant Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) April 16, 2027 Sun Country

Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)

Destination Start date Operating carrier Dulles International Airport (IAD) May 21, 2027 Allegiant

Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) in Florida

Destination Start date Operating carrier Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) May 21, 2027 Allegiant

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Destination Start date Operating carrier Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) in North Carolina May 28, 2027 Sun Country McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Tennessee May 27, 2027 Sun Country

Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) near Phoenix, Arizona

Destination Start date Operating carrier Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) April 15, 2027 Sun Country

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) near Belleville, Illinois

Destination Start date Operating carrier Denver International Airport (DEN) May 28, 2027 Sun Country

Routes switching carriers

Route Current carrier Change date MSP-AZA Sun Country Allegiant service begins April 14 MSP-Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida Sun Country Allegiant service begins April 14 MSP-VPS Sun Country Allegiant service begins April 14 MSP-AVL Sun Country Allegiant service begins April 14 Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)-DEN Allegiant Sun Country service begins May 27

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