BermudAir is making moves to be a major player in the booming market between the U.S. and the Caribbean.

The airline announced a plethora of new routes this past week, marking a major expansion across North American markets, including direct flights to Caribbean destinations.

BermudAir will add service from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), Nashville International Airport (BNA), Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN) in Connecticut, Burlington International Airport (BTV) in Vermont, Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine, San Antonio International Airport (SAT) and Fredericton International Airport (YFC) in New Brunswick, Canada.

Those seven join BermudAir's existing North American airports: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York, Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB), St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ).

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The airline, meanwhile, is adding to its list of direct and nonstop destinations beyond L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA) in Bermuda, with flights to: Ian Fleming International Airport (OCJ) in Ocho Rios, Jamaica; El Salvador International Airport (SAL) in San Salvador, El Salvador; and Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport (SAP) in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The new airports join BermudAir's roster of previously announced destinations: Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA) in Anguilla; Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) in Belize; Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM) in Grand Cayman; La Aurora International Airport (GUA) in Guatemala; and Providenciales International Airport (PLS) in Turks and Caicos. The airline also offers flights to and from its Bermuda hub.

"2027 represents an exciting new chapter for BermudAir," Adam Scott, BermudAir's founder and CEO, said in a statement. "We're bringing our distinctive brand of premium leisure travel to more cities and opening up more opportunities for travelers to experience Bermuda, the Caribbean and Central America."

While it is typically difficult for an airline to fly between two countries that are not the airline's home nation, BermudAir notes that it plans to operate the routes as fifth freedom flights originating in Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, Grand Cayman or Anguilla — all British Overseas Territories, which appears to satisfy regulatory statutes.

BermudAir launched in 2023 as a boutique carrier that planned to run flights between Bermuda and North America using small and efficient Embraer jets. It launched its first flights between North America and other destinations as part of its winter 2026-27 schedule.

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The airline's expansion has been rapid, and if successful, the new routes would make BermudAir a regional force in the Caribbean leisure market.

The new routes include: