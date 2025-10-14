A fan-favorite benefit for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines loyalists has lost some of its luster.

The Companion Fare benefit on a pair of Atmos Rewards credit cards is no longer eligible on itineraries that include "multicity or stopover travel," an Alaska Airlines spokesperson confirmed to TPG.

This means that cardholders who have earned a Companion Fare discount code on the Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® Credit Card or Atmos™ Rewards Visa Signature® Business Card can only use the perk on simple one-way or round-trip flights within North America on Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines.

The Companion Fare perk on Atmos Rewards cards allows cardholders to bring a family member or a friend along on an Alaska or Hawaiian flight within North America for a flat rate of $99, plus taxes and fees from $23. Previously, travelers could maximize this perk for outsize value on complex itineraries that featured stopovers.

Here's what you need to know.

Companion Fare no longer available for multicity travel

Cardholders who have earned the Companion Fare on the Atmos Rewards Ascent or the Atmos Rewards Business will find that one of the best ways to maximize the benefit is no longer available.

Previously, you could book stopovers at a discount with your Companion Fare code. This meant you could potentially book more than two Alaska or Hawaiian flights on a single itinerary — and pay just $99 plus taxes and fees from $23 for one of the tickets.

Now, if you attempt to book a multicity journey with the Companion Fare applied, you'll receive this prompt:

ALASKA AIRLINES

An Alaska Airlines representative confirmed the change to TPG in a statement via email:

"While we understand that cardholders have appreciated the flexibility to book multicity or stopover travel using the $99 Companion fare, our recent systems modernization has closed this long-standing loophole. We are actively exploring solutions to reintroduce greater booking flexibility in the future."

Alaska's statement seems to suggest the carrier may return a multicity option in the future, presumably as it continues to integrate its booking systems with merger partner Hawaiian.

For now, though, the change reduces the flexibility of the Companion Fare benefit. But travelers could still find useful ways to use the perk on round-trip flights.

How to earn the Companion Fare on Atmos Rewards cards

Currently, the welcome offers on the Atmos Rewards Ascent and the Atmos Rewards Business include the Companion Fare:

Atmos Rewards Ascent : Earn 80,000 bonus points and a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) after spending $4,000 or more on purchases within the first 120 days from account opening.

: Earn 80,000 bonus points and a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) after spending $4,000 or more on purchases within the first 120 days from account opening. Atmos Rewards Business : Earn 80,000 bonus points and a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) after spending $5,000 or more on purchases within the first 90 days from account opening.

Cardholders with either the business or personal card can also earn the Companion Fare each year they hold the card after spending $6,000 or more on purchases within the prior anniversary year.

Bottom line

This is a disappointing change to the Companion Fare benefit on the Atmos Rewards Ascent and the Atmos Rewards Business, as it eliminates flexibility when building your itinerary.

However, you can still save hundreds of dollars when you use the Companion Fare on round-trip flights, since you'll pay $99 plus taxes and fees from $23 for a family member or a friend.

