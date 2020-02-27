Alaska Airlines Visa Signature launches new limited-time welcome offer
Editor’s note: This is a recurring post that is updated with new offers. Keep in mind that some comments below may refer to older offers.
Apply for the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card to earn 40,000 Alaska Airlines miles, Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $22) and a $100 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Alaska Airlines has launched a limited time offer for its Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card. Cardholders will now receive three benefits once they spend $2,000 in the first 90 days:
- 40,000 bonus Alaska Airlines miles
- Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees, from $22)
- $100 statement credit
This is similar to the previous offer, but with the addition of a $100 statement credit. TPG values Alaska Airlines miles at 1.8 cents each (one of the valued top airline currencies), which means the bonus miles from this offer alone are worth $720. The $100 statement credit brings up the total value to at least $820 — not including the incredible value you can potentially get from the companion fare benefit.
The card itself comes with a nice lineup of perks and benefits. You’ll earn 3 miles per dollar on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, receive a free checked bag on Alaska Airlines flights, get a 50% discount on Alaska Lounge day passes, 20% inflight savings in the form of a statement credit and an annual companion fare each year your account is renewed. With that companion fare, your companion can fly with you on a round-trip Alaska Airlines flight from just $121 ($99 fare + taxes and fees from $22).
For all that, you’ll just pay the card’s $75 annual fee.
For those who have held off on applying for the card in the past due to Alaska Airlines’ somewhat limited route options (the Seattle-based airline only services North America, though the airline does currently have a number of partners that extend its reach), this is the perfect time to reevaluate how Alaska Airlines miles can help you reach your travel goals moving forward.
Alaska Airlines recently announced an extensive partnership with American Airlines along with intentions to join the Oneworld alliance by mid-2021. This is a massive shift in strategy for the airline, which has up until now remained unconnected to any major alliance in favor of individual partnerships with select airlines.
This new partnership will establish Alaska Airlines’ global footprint and likely lead to other changes in the future. While these changes won’t start shaping up until the summer of 2021 when the airline officially joins Oneworld, now is a great time to start looking ahead and earning your Alaska miles.
Even before the announcement of Alaska and American deepening their ties, Alaska Airlines has long been one of the most valuable airline currencies you can earn. Between a smattering of different partners (that can provide outsized value to those who know how to finagle the right partner redemptions) and the ability to book free stopovers, the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan program is one of our favorites here at TPG.
Bottom line
The $100 statement credit is a nice addition to what was already a solid welcome bonus offer, especially since the spending requirement to earn the bonus didn’t increase. Alaska Airlines miles are some of the most valuable around and the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card is one of the only Alaska-branded credit cards available.
If you’ve been on the fence about applying for this card, now is a great time to reconsider. You could get $820 in value from the bonus alone (not even including the money you could potentially save with the companion fare benefit that also comes with the bonus). Considering the card only charges a $75 annual fee, this airline credit card is certainly worth taking a look at.
Official Application Link: Apply now for the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card to get $820 in value (based on TPG valuations) from the current limited time offer.
Featured image by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
