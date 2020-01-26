Keep an eye out for stroopwafels on your next Alaska Airlines flight
Flying on Alaska Airlines just got even sweeter.
The popular airline confirmed to TPG on Friday that they’re “exploring different snacks,” and that some passengers have received stroopwafels on recent flights.
Rip Van Wafels, the Brooklyn-based stroopwafel company, confirmed separately that its confections can be found on some morning flights on the West Coast. If all goes well, Rip Van Wafels is hoping to roll them out to all domestic flights in the coming months. (Fingers crossed!)
The stroopwafel is arguably one of the best snacks to find in the sky and, up until now, you could only find it when flying United Airlines. In June 2018, though, United announced it would stop serving them and the internet went into a frenzy. Thankfully, the airline brought them back in January of last year. Everyone can breathe easy now.
Now, with the addition of stroopwafels on Alaska Airlines, you have another way to enjoy the Dutch snack in the sky.
This is a nice upgrade from many of the nonpremium snacks you’ll find on other domestic carriers. In fact, this is the first time that a snack you can purchase at Starbucks is complimentary on a flight. Better yet, it has some pretty solid nutrition facts (for a dessert): Only two grams of sugar, seven net carbs and 70 calories per serving. They also have four grams of fiber — but who’s counting?
Even if you don’t live anywhere near Alaska, you’re going to want to collect Alaska Airlines miles to use for your next vacation. Why? Because not only are they arguably some of the most valuable airline miles around, but also because they transfer to some of the world’s best airlines — and all for crazy cheap prices. Think: Flying Cathay Pacific first class for the equivalent of $1,330 for a flight that would normally cost $18,000 one-way.
Snack on that for a while, will you?
Featured image courtesy of of Samantha Rosen/The Points Guy.
