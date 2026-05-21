New details have emerged about Alaska Airlines' plans to build a massive premium lounge in its home city.

The airline on Thursday confirmed its new, higher-end outpost is set to open late 2027 on the C Concourse at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

As TPG first reported earlier this month, this club will measure a whopping 41,000 square feet across two floors — easily Alaska's biggest club yet.

And it should be the nicest, too.

A cut above the Alaska Lounge

This won't be your run-of-the-mill Alaska Lounge — at least on the top floor.

The second story of this club will be a more exclusive facility catering to travelers flying on long-haul flights in lie-flat seats.

That should put this lounge more in line with a United Airlines Polaris Lounge, an American Airlines Flagship Lounge ... or a Delta One Lounge, like the one that the Atlanta-based carrier opened at SeaTac last year.

Delta One Lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Alaska's facility will have shower suites and a la carte-style dining.

Speaking to me last month in Rome, Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci told me the facility will lean heavily on the airline's Pacific Northwest ethos.

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"It'll cater to the true premium customers," Minicucci said. "If you're going to charge for the [lie-flat] product, we want the entire end-to-end experience to be fantastic."

Rendering of Alaska Airlines' new premium Seattle lounge. ALASKA AIRLINES

Top-tier Titanium elite members of Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines' Atmos Rewards program will also be able to access the elevated space when flying long-haul.

Last month, the airline cut the ribbon on a luxe new check-in facility at SEA, which includes a private entrance to the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. This lounge will largely complete the premium "ground" experience for those travelers.

Suites and Atmos Rewards Titanium check-in area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

A key next step for America's 4th global airline

Opening a true premium lounge should be a key step for Alaska as the airline stands up a global hub at SeaTac. It plans to launch at least a dozen long-haul international routes from the airport by 2030, after previously operating only domestic and short-haul international service.

Among the new routes is a nonstop flight to Rome, which I tagged along for last month.

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Meanwhile, service to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) launches Thursday.

Alaska already operates nonstop service to Seoul and Tokyo.

Alaska Lounge space included in plans

Alaska's sprawling new club on Seattle's C Concourse (which is under construction at the moment) will also include a more traditional Alaska Lounge space on the first story.

That space will be accessible to anyone with an Alaska Lounge or Alaska Lounge+ membership, as well as to travelers who gain day access via the airline's premium credit card.

SeaTac currently has three standard Alaska Lounge locations, including a beautiful N Concourse outpost that right now doubles as the go-to club for travelers flying internationally.

Alaska Lounge on Seattle's N Concourse. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Looking ahead

Before this facility opens late next year, though, Alaska expects to unveil its newest outpost at Portland International Airport (PDX) this summer.

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