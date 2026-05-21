Alaska Airlines reveals plans for high-end Seattle lounge opening in 2027
New details have emerged about Alaska Airlines' plans to build a massive premium lounge in its home city.
The airline on Thursday confirmed its new, higher-end outpost is set to open late 2027 on the C Concourse at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).
As TPG first reported earlier this month, this club will measure a whopping 41,000 square feet across two floors — easily Alaska's biggest club yet.
And it should be the nicest, too.
A cut above the Alaska Lounge
This won't be your run-of-the-mill Alaska Lounge — at least on the top floor.
The second story of this club will be a more exclusive facility catering to travelers flying on long-haul flights in lie-flat seats.
That should put this lounge more in line with a United Airlines Polaris Lounge, an American Airlines Flagship Lounge ... or a Delta One Lounge, like the one that the Atlanta-based carrier opened at SeaTac last year.
Alaska's facility will have shower suites and a la carte-style dining.
Speaking to me last month in Rome, Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci told me the facility will lean heavily on the airline's Pacific Northwest ethos.
"It'll cater to the true premium customers," Minicucci said. "If you're going to charge for the [lie-flat] product, we want the entire end-to-end experience to be fantastic."
Top-tier Titanium elite members of Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines' Atmos Rewards program will also be able to access the elevated space when flying long-haul.
Last month, the airline cut the ribbon on a luxe new check-in facility at SEA, which includes a private entrance to the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. This lounge will largely complete the premium "ground" experience for those travelers.
A key next step for America's 4th global airline
Opening a true premium lounge should be a key step for Alaska as the airline stands up a global hub at SeaTac. It plans to launch at least a dozen long-haul international routes from the airport by 2030, after previously operating only domestic and short-haul international service.
Among the new routes is a nonstop flight to Rome, which I tagged along for last month.
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Meanwhile, service to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) launches Thursday.
Alaska already operates nonstop service to Seoul and Tokyo.
Alaska Lounge space included in plans
Alaska's sprawling new club on Seattle's C Concourse (which is under construction at the moment) will also include a more traditional Alaska Lounge space on the first story.
That space will be accessible to anyone with an Alaska Lounge or Alaska Lounge+ membership, as well as to travelers who gain day access via the airline's premium credit card.
SeaTac currently has three standard Alaska Lounge locations, including a beautiful N Concourse outpost that right now doubles as the go-to club for travelers flying internationally.
Looking ahead
Before this facility opens late next year, though, Alaska expects to unveil its newest outpost at Portland International Airport (PDX) this summer.
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FAQs
The new higher-tier club is set to debut in late 2027, the airline said.
No. This premium lounge will be reserved for flyers booked in a lie-flat seat. Titanium elite status members of Alaska and Hawaiian's Atmos Rewards program will be allowed to enter, too.
Yes. The airline now operates long-haul service to Rome and London. Flights to Iceland are coming later this month. The carrier plans to serve at least a dozen long-haul international destinations from Seattle by 2030.