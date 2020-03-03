Alaska Airlines updates inflight procedures in an effort to keep passengers safe
On a flight yesterday on Alaska Airlines from San Francisco to Newark, a flight attendant curtly refused my request for a refill of water. At first I thought she was too busy, but later another flight attendant told me they were no longer refilling glasses in an effort to prevent “cross-contamination.”
It’s just one part of several new policies and procedures Alaska Airlines has put into place to try and prevent the spread of disease, including the COVID-19 virus (novel coronavirus) currently spreading around the world.
In an updated blog post on what the airline is doing to prevent the spread of the deadly disease, Alaska Airlines says it has “always had robust cleaning processes on our aircraft and will continue using disinfectants that are effective against viruses. We’re also working closely with health experts from the University of Washington and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to help keep our people and guests safe.”
Among the measures Alaska is now putting into place:
- Enhanced aircraft cleaning between flights
- Ending drink refills, temporarily
- Some flight attendants may wear gloves
- Suspending warm towel service in first class
- Temporarily ending onboard recycling
- Ending use of fingerprint entry at lounges
- Deploying hand sanitizer at gates and lounges
Alaska had previously announced it was waiving change and cancellation fees on all flights between Feb. 27 and March 12 for travel through June 1, 2020. You can go to Alaska Airlines for complete guidance on changes and cancellations.
Featured photo of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 at Portland Airport PDX Feb 28, 2020 by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
