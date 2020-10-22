Alaska Airlines blocks middle seats over Christmas as coronavirus losses shrink
Alaska Airlines will block seats on flights over Christmas and into the new year, continuing the split between carriers that do and do not view the confidence-boosting measure as needed to spur travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Seattle-based carrier extended its blocking of middle seats on mainline jets — Airbus A320s and A321neos, and Boeing 737s — through Jan. 6, 2021, Alaska said on Thursday. The policy was previously due to end on Nov. 30.
Alaska’s extension comes as competitor Southwest Airlines said it will remove its seating caps on Dec. 1. The move leaves just Alaska, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways capping the number of passengers on any given flight in the U.S. The policies are widely viewed more as a confidence-boosting measures since social distancing is difficult within the confines of an aircraft.
Trade group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has found that wearing masks, coupled with an airplane’s air filtration system, is the best defense against COVID onboard a plane. The group estimates that the chance of catching the virus on a plane is less than the risk of being struck by lightning.
“The social distance onboard an aircraft are ensured by the airflow,” IATA medical advisor Dr. David Powell said on Oct. 8. “That’s the best protection onboard an aircraft.”
Alaska reported a $431 million net loss in the third quarter. The airline lost an average of $4 million a day during the three months ending in September. The cash burn number was a $1 million improvement from the prior quarter.
Alaska Airlines results in 3Q20.
Revenues ⬇️ 71% to $701mn
Costs ⬇️ 35% to $1.27B
Net loss of $431mn
Critically, cash burn averaged $4mn/day. $ALK https://t.co/C8AvGFnMCx
— Edward Russell (@ByERussell) October 22, 2020
Featured image by Michael Rosebrock/Shutterstock.
