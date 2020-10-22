Southwest Airlines expands again, adds three more cities to its route map
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Southwest Airlines will add three more cities to its map. That will bring the carrier’s planned total additions next year to five, growth the comes even as Southwest continues to rack up billion-dollar losses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dallas-based carrier plans new flights to Colorado Springs (COS), Colorado; Jackson, Mississippi (JAN); and Savannah, Georgia (SAV), by June 2021, Southwest said on Thursday. Southwest had previously served Jackson, but dropped the city in 2014.
The destinations join Southwest’s previously announced new service to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Houston Bush Intercontinental (IAH) that also will begin next year.
The additions bring the total number of new destinations announced by Southwest to nine since the pandemic first hit the U.S. market in March. While broadening the airline’s reach across the U.S., they also come as overall schedules are well below 2019 levels as air travel remains below half of last year.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
In terms of COVID-related service changes, Southwest will resume selling its jets to full capacity on Dec. 1. Since May, the airline has capped the number of seats it sells on its flights in an effort to woo those concerned about social distancing onboard.
In a statement, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said removing seating caps was aligned with “science-based findings” on protecting travelers from the virus onboard aircraft.
Southwest’s move leaves just Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways blocking seats on flights in the U.S. American Airlines, United Airlines and others are selling flights to capacity.
Related: Southwest Airlines to add Chicago O’Hare and Houston Bush Intercontinental
Southwest reported a $1.16 billion net loss in the third quarter. During the three-month period, the airline shrank critical cash burn — or how much it loses on a daily basis — to an average of $16 million a day.
The carrier hopes to shrink cash burn to an average of just $12 million a day during the quarter ending in December. Southwest continues to target breaking even on a daily basis, but said to achieve that it would need revenues to roughly double from the $1.79 billion generated in the third quarter.
Related: Southwest backtracks on a full schedule by year-end after second quarter loss
Southwest Airlines 3Q20 results.
Revenues ⬇️ 68% to $1.79B
Costs ⬇️ 34% to $3.2B
Net loss of $1.16B
Cash burn averaged $16mn/day. $LUV https://t.co/RRPkF9HE1q
— Edward Russell (@ByERussell) October 22, 2020
This story will be updated with further details of Southwest’s third quarter results.
Featured image by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.