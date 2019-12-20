Seattle becomes latest airport to allow non-ticketed visitors in terminal
Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information.
Before 9/11, your friends and family could accompany you to the airport for a send-off meal or a hug at the gate or greet you when you got off your flight.
Now the good-byes and welcomes home take place unceremoniously at the curb or as you join the security checkpoint line.
But four U.S. airports now allow non-travelers to pass through TSA checkpoints so that they can hug at the gate and patronize more airport shops and restaurants as Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) announced today that it has joined the list with its “SEA Visitor Pass” program. Guests can request a pass the same day and receive approval within minutes.
Once approved, guests receive a QR code that they print out and present along with a government-issued ID at the security checkpoint at Terminal 3. Guests are allowed to visit seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. but will not be able to enter the checkpoint after 9 p.m. Non-ticketed travelers will be capped at 100 daily.
Sea-Tac had launched a temporary Visitor Pass program for a few months in late 2018 to allow non-ticketed visitors into the secure side of the airport. In all, 1,165 visitors enrolled via the online site during the two months the program was in effect.
Other airports that allow non-ticketed visitors
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne Country Airport (DTW) announced its “DTW Destination Pass” back in October 2019. Guests can access both the McNamara and North terminals between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. In order to get the pass, guests have to apply for the pass one day prior to the visit. If approved, guests have to go to the McNamara Terminal baggage claim on the domestic arrivals level, between Carousels 2 and 3. They also need a valid government ID as they go through the same security screening as passengers.
Passes may be suspended during peak departure times because the airport wants to give priority to ticketed passengers.
Tampa International Airport (TPA) announced its All-Acesss, Saturday-only pass program in May 2019. The program allows 100 non-ticketed visitors to get gate passes to go beyond security and into airside areas.
To get one of the TPA gate passes, visitors need to sign up at least 24 hours before the Saturday you want to visit.
They’ll also need to choose which airside area they want to visit. There’s a limit of 100 total passes each Saturday and only 25 each are available for TPA’s A, C, E and F Concourses. To choose where you want to hang out, consult this list of restaurants and shops at each airside terminal.
Visitors can pick up passes anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the day of their approved visit at the information kiosk on Level 3 of the Main Terminal. As with ticketed passengers, they need a valid photo ID and must go through security screening. Read the program rules for any other restrictions.
In the summer of 2017, Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) introduced “MyPITPass,” a program that gives the non-traveling public access to the shops, restaurants and artwork beyond the security checkpoints. The PIT gate passes are issued Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (no advance sign-up necessary) and a pass is valid for the day it’s issued.
PIT’s program has become quite popular, with between 50 and 100 people per day using the program in the winter and 150 per day in the summer, said PIT spokesman Bob Kerlik.
Additional reporting by Liz Hund.
Featured image courtesy PRNewsFoto/Delta Air Lines.
