The best Valentine’s Day freebies you can score at airports this week
Here’s proof that love – or at least free flowers, chocolates and drinks – will be in the air to help travelers celebrate Valentine’s Day at airports and on airlines around the country this week.
Shortcut to marriage at the Las Vegas airport
So many couples travel to Las Vegas to get married around Valentine’s Day that Nevada’s Clark County clerk’s office sets up a pop-up marriage license office at McCarran International Airport (LAS) to help lovebirds cut to the chase.
This year’s marriage license pop-op opens for business February 13 in McCarran’s Terminal 1 baggage claim, by Carousel 5. And because this year has some auspicious bonus dates for tying the knot (2.20.20 and 2.22.20) the pop-will is staying open until February 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday.
Marriage licenses cost $77 and lovebirds can speed up the process by filling out a marriage license pre-application on-line.
Toast your love with a free drink from the “LUV” airline
Southwest Airlines treats passengers to free drinks a few times a year. Valentine’s Day is one of those day. The airline will be serving up a free alcoholic drink for passengers 21 years older on Valentine’s Day and dishing out “surprise and delight” treats throughout the day.
HMSHost handing out “Notes of Kindness”, surprise $10 gift cards, chocolate and more
Throughout February, anyone who purchases a Chandon Rosé at participating HMSHost airport restaurants and bars throughout the country will get a “Note of Kindness” and possibly a surprise $10 gift card from their server.
Not only do the notes have kind, positive messages inside, such as “You’re amazing,” but 500 of those notes also contain bonus $10 HMSHost gift cards.
Keep an eye out too for a large mailbox-themed display at some airports. HMSHost is inviting travelers to leave notes of kindness for other passengers to pick up. Anyone who takes a moment to participate will get a free chocolate bar and a coupon good for 15% discount at participating HMSHost restaurants.
Get a head start on the holiday at Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is getting a jump on the holiday by hosting a Valentine’s Day Customer Appreciation Event on Tuesday, February 11. During the “We Love Our Guests” event there will be music, free candy and an Airport Therapy Dog Fashion Show.
Get free flowers at JAX and PHL
Lucky passengers at both Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will receive carnations on Valentine’s Day, while supplies last.
Share the love at Dallas Love Field
From February 2 through the 14, Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) will be living up to its name during “Random Acts of Love Week.” In addition to live music, chocolate candy and popcorn, and Valentine crafts activities, the airport’s mascot, aptly named “Lovey,” will be making appearances.
Puppy love at Phoenix Sky Harbor
In addition to bonus live music performances in Terminals 3 and 4 on February 13 and 14, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) is having a month-long pup fest. Therapy dogs and their handlers from the Navigator Buddies program are handing out stickers with the hashtag “PupsNKissesPHX” and encouraging passengers to take a selfie with a pup dressed in a Valentine’s Day costume.
Stock up on sweets in Reno
The Kindness Takes Flight team at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) will be handing out boxes of Conversation Hearts on Valentine’s Day, along with airplane-themed valentines you can give to a sweetheart or keep for your own AvGeek collection.
Free Valentines in Tampa
Tampa International Airport (TPA), one of the airports where non-ticketed visitors can score a day pass, will be handing out blank Valentine’s Day cards, so no traveler has to show up at home empty-handed. As part of the airport’s Friday Flight series, the DeLeon band will be Main Terminal from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. playing love songs, and nothing but love songs.
Valentines for Veterans
John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Ohio is hosting a Valentines for Veterans program. The airport has blank Valentines cards on hand so passengers can write notes of appreciation to local veterans to delivered to patients being treated at the nearby Columbus VA Ambulatory Care Center.
Win a trip for two to the lounge at the Greenville airport
Greenville- Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is running a “Love is in the Air(port)” giveaway by inviting couples to tag GSP in a social media post that mentions a dream romantic destination. Winners won’t be whisked to their dream spot, per se, but can win a free week of parking and two passes to the airport’s Escape Lounge.
