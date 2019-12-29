Reno Tahoe International Airport asking passengers for their New Year’s resolutions
If you’ve traveled at all during this busy holiday travel season, you’ve no doubt noticed that airports around the country are filling the terminals with music, entertainment, sparkly decorations, gift displays and more.
Reno Tahoe International Airport (RNO) is doing its part as well.
The airport’s Kindness Takes Flight team has been in overdrive, with holiday performances, Christmas Caroling, candy cane distributions, visits from the Paws 4 Passengers Therapy Dogs and volunteer greeters dressed in Victorian clothing.
And now that Christmas is over, the team has turned its attention to activities for the New Year by asking travelers to share their resolutions for 2020 on a Resolutions Wall.
From now through January 5, RNO airport is inviting all passengers and airport employees to grab a pen and a sticky note or two and add their 2020 New Year’s hopes and resolutions to the giant Resolution Wall set up just past the security checkpoint.
“With the hustle and bustle of holiday season, we wanted to inspire people to pause and reflect on the new year,” said RNO airport spokeswoman Annie Turner.
The Resolutions Wall went up Friday morning and by and by early afternoon a wide variety of inspiring and intriguing resolutions has already been posted.
Given the wall’s location just past security, we aren’t surprised that some of the earliest postings are directly related to travel and the airport experience. Here’s a sampling:
- Get PreCheck
- Wear loafers for TSA
- Don’t miss any more flights
- Reduce my carbon footprint
Other non-travel related resolutions include:
- Qualify for the Boston Marathon
- Stop stopping myself
- Be nice to my mother-in-law
- Make one person smile every day
- Study another language
- Score under 95 on a golf course
This is the third year RNO airport has created a Resolutions Wall. It’s modeled after the airport’s Gratitude Wall, which goes up in the terminal at Thanksgiving to be filled with sticky notes bearing messages about what travelers and airport employees are grateful for.
This past Thanksgiving more than 3600 gratitude notes were posted.
“Some of the notes were very personal,” said Turner. “A lot of people said they were grateful for their health and their children. And many kids said they were grateful for their moms and dads.”
Resolutions for 2020 may be added to the Resolutions Wall at Reno Tahoe International Airport Wall through January 5. After that, RNO staff will take photos of the entire wall and of selected resolutions and then recycle all the sticky notes.
Not traveling through RNO before January 5? Let us know what your 2020 Resolutions are in the comment section.
All images courtesy of RNO Airport.
