If Chicago is home to the airline industry's testiest turf war, this major East Coast hub is shaping up to be the main arena in America's airport lounge battle.

This past week, American Express announced Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) will soon become the second location for its bougie, food-focused "Sidecar" lounge concept in 2027.

The lounge should be a great alternative option for travelers passing through CLT looking for a quick bite to eat — and it should alleviate crowding in the airport's existing, full-scale Centurion Lounge.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

But this Sidecar outpost is hardly the only new club coming to the North Carolina hub.

American Airlines, Capital One and American Express

Recent months have seen a flurry of airline and credit card lounge announcements at CLT, from American Airlines to Capital One and now Amex.

This week's Amex announcement came on the heels of Capital One's January reveal that it's opening a new lounge at the Charlotte airport: a 14,000-square-foot facility that will be the largest in its growing network.

Meanwhile, American Airlines — which is the dominant carrier at CLT — has big plans for its second-busiest hub.

Late last year, American announced plans to finally bring its business-class-only Flagship Lounge to the airport. It'll be available to premium-cabin flyers and high-level AAdvantage status members departing on certain international flights.

American Airlines aircraft at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

The carrier also said it would significantly expand its Admirals Club footprint in Charlotte. Considering how the existing clubs tend to fill up with travelers on busy days, it will be a much-needed upgrade to its current lounge setup.

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Charlotte also recently became home to American's first-ever permanent grab-and-go lounge location, which it's calling Provisions by Admirals Club.

Provisions by Admirals Club, American's grab-and-go outpost in Charlotte. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

And, we should point out, all of these newly announced clubs come after Delta Air Lines opened a gorgeous new Sky Club at the airport in December 2024.

A lounge renaissance in Charlotte

All told, Charlotte travelers clearly have a ton of new lounge options to look forward to for the coming year, whether they tend to depart as local passengers or just connect through the airport (as I do many times each year).

The airport's Concourse A has been expanded and revamped in recent years, and it now has a new wing. This has opened up key real estate for several of these new lounge facilities, including the already-opened Delta club.

Delta Sky Club at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

"We have seen growing demand for both premium lounge spaces and convenient grab-and-go locations," an airport spokesperson told TPG. They said the recent expansion of the A gates was "intentionally designed" with space for new passenger amenities.

"That long-term vision is now being realized," according to the airport.

Last year, CLT had the fifth most departures of any U.S. airport, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Which cards will get you into these new lounges?

If you are hoping to become a full-scale member of American's Admirals Club network, consider adding the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® (see rates and fees) to your wallet; it has a $595 annual fee (cheaper than the standard club network membership cost). Otherwise, you can score four annual day passes to the lounges with the Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® (see rates and fees) — which has a $350 annual fee — or via the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card (see rates and fees) — which has a $595 annual fee.

To access Amex's Centurion Lounge and the forthcoming Sidecar outpost, your best bet is likely the American Express Platinum Card®, which carries a steep $895 annual fee (see rates and fees); it's pricey, but fully maximizing the card's suite of lifestyle perks and credits can more than offset those dues.

Meanwhile, you can gain full access to the Capital One Lounge network by carrying the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, which has a $395 annual fee.

Related reading:

For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum, click (see here).