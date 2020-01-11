TPG readers share their wish lists for airport amenities in 2020
In 2019, airports across the United States were creative in bringing passengers some fresh and very welcome new amenities.
More than a dozen food venues at Chicago’s Midway Airport now offer kids meal combos served with a side of chips and 12oz bottle of milk or water for under $10. Better yet, menus are posted online, so parents with picky eaters are able to plan ahead.
Tampa International Airport, Seattle Tacoma International Airport and the reborn Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport joined Pittsburgh International Airport in offering gate passes to non-ticketed passengers. In late 2019, Detroit Metropolitan Airport rolled out a visitor pass pilot program that became permanent in early 2020.
No TSA PreCheck, CLEAR or access to the Premium line at the security checkpoint? No problem. Boston Logan Airport’s Ticket to Skip program gives travelers a bonus way to skip the ‘regular’ TSA line. Passengers who arrive at the airport via water shuttle or water taxi receive an orange ticket on the shuttle ride to the airport that gives them priority access to the security line.
And last but not least, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) now has a purple-hued store selling music, books, T-shirts, memorabilia and other items related to the late Minnesota musician known as Prince.
What do we want airports to give us in 2020?
We asked members of the TPG Lounge Facebook group what new amenities they’d like airports to roll out in 2020. Here are some of their answers, edited for clarity and brevity.
Workouts and refresh options
Many readers have pay-per-use airport gyms on their wish list. “Even a simple one with a few treadmills, cross trainers and weight machines would be great,” said Josh M. If those pay-per-per use gyms had shorts and shirts for sale “for cheap,” Dominic P. would be happy: “It could be included as part of a membership or credit card program.” He added, “It would be cool if airline lounges had a workout area.”
“Yoga/wellness classes would be nice,” said Pamela A. “Massages too.”
Jack G. would like “relatively affordable shower services” outside of a lounge, “like 1 hour for $25 or something.”
Dry bar/blow out bars are on several travelers’ wish lists. And Brittany F. suggests in-airport laundromats. “It would be convenient to wash clothes when flying between stop on a long trip,” she said.
Henry N. and many others want more sleeping pods or short stay hotels for overnight transit passengers, “and perhaps massage chairs.”
Matthew A. suggests toilet stalls that make it easy to close the door when you take your roller bag in. It would be helpful if the stall doors “opened out instead of in,” said Mindy F.
More wish list items
Moises H. suggests a painted lane for the golf carts that take passengers between gates. That way, “everyone can step in the lane, but at least we would be more aware of where they are coming from.”
Catherine A., Marissa G. and others wish for more play areas for kids. Others suggested day care service.
Red more: Best airports for kids during layovers in the United States
Other items on readers’ wish list include remote luggage check-in options, more places to refill water bottles and the return of post-security lockers. “Sometimes I want to explore the shops without my bags,” notes Sparkle M.
Readers want airport pharmacies with reasonably priced essentials, more outdoor decks after security, better signage, and more visitor pass programs. Small grocery stores would be nice, “so you can grab necessities on your way home and get healthy food and essentials on your way out of town,” said Shannon M.
Susan C. and several others wants signs in gate seating areas that say, “Please be courteous and place bags on the floor so another passenger will have a seat.”
And Max C. just wants “Anything [Singapore’s] Changi Airport has.”
