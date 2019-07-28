This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As the world wakes up to just how wasteful plastic water bottles are, more of us are carrying our own refillable bottles on our travels.
But while we may have the best intentions, sometimes it feels like airports are conspiring against us. After dutifully drinking my last drop before going through airport security, my next step is to find a water fountain, refilling station, or even a bathroom tap that I can angle my water bottle under for a refill.
Good in theory, but unfortunately too many airports either have nowhere for water bottle carriers to top up, or their water fountains let out such a pathetic dribble that there’s no way to angle the bottle in a way to keep anything inside. Depending on the size of the sink, it can also be impossible to fit a water bottle under a tap in the bathrooms. Or, you could be faced with warm water only.
When an airport fails to provide a water source, you can find BYOBottle people in the galley of the plane, asking to refill our bottles from large plastic ones. Which defeats the purpose on one hand, but at least reduces the need for plastic cups when we want to hydrate.
What Airports Should Do
Give us the gift of H2O in the easiest possible way they can.
Include a tap option with water fountains so that we can place our bottles underneath, or better yet, have separate water refilling stations. And give us more than one.
I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve joined a slow queue at a refill station and shared sighs with fellow empty bottle holders.
If you really want to raise the bar, take a leaf out of Changi Airport’s book and have water refill stations that offer cold, warm and hot options. It’s little touches like this, not to mention butterfly gardens and indoor waterfalls, that helps Changi take the world’s best airport crown.
Iceland’s Keflavik airport is another stand out. Here the water fountains come with an invitation to enjoy a melted Icelandic glacier that has been naturally filtered through bedrock. While that level of pure, cool water is out of reach for most airports, we’ll still give bonus points for filtering drinking water rather than just hooking us up to the city supply.
The App to Find a Tap
Paying $5 for a bottle of Evian in an airport would be enough to make some people grumble. In the case of Samuel Ian Rosen, it was the light bulb moment that led to a new water lover’s app.
The Tap app shows people where the nearest free public drinking fountains and water refill stations are, and also shares cafes, restaurants and other businesses that are happy to refill your bottle for you. The app even lets users search for water that is filtered, sparkling or flavored.
So far, New York City has the most refill spots with more than 600 stations. And while the Tap app is available in 30 countries at the moment, there are plans to have it in more than 100 by the end of 2020.
Taking Your Water Supply to the Next Level
If you want to do your bit to reduce plastic waste but find plain water a bit boring there are a few things you can try.
After hearing a fellow travel writer puts slices of lemon and lime in his water bottle before going to the airport, I decided to add a sprig of mint to mine. So simple, so refreshing, and the taste that kept on giving throughout the flight. If you don’t have access to fresh ingredients, some cold brew tea bags only take a few minutes to transform tap water into flavored water.
Bottom Line
Drinking water is key during air travel. Airports, however, don’t always make that easy. Purchasing plastic bottled water can be expensive and refillable bottle stations aren’t available in all locations. But, by carrying a refillable bottle with you while you travel, you have a much better shot at staying hydrated both on the ground and in the air.
