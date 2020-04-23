How you can help deliver lifesaving supplies to front-line workers around the world
The only news may seem to be bad news these days, but one thing that’s kept me positive is seeing how the world and the travel industry have come together.
Just take a look at our favorite ways travel companies are giving back. And there’s more.
One organization that has been behind these efforts is Airlink, a nonprofit that works closely with aviation and logistics partners to provide relief and supplies for non-governmental organizations (NGOs). In response to COVID-19, Airlink created the Aviation C.A.R.E.S. campaign, which has delivered more than 412,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and counting.
With the help of partners like United and Southwest, Airlink has been able to transport much-needed supplies and personnel critical to the fight against coronavirus. For instance, Airlink helped coordinate the logistics for United’s delivery of 50,000 N95 masks and facilitated Southwest’s transportation of volunteer doctors to coronavirus hot spots.
The nonprofit was also behind relief efforts for the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The organization was able to coordinate a flight that delivered 5,000 pounds of kitchen supplies so that the World Central Kitchen could cook and prepare food for the staff and passengers stuck on board.
And those are just a few of the highlights.
Through Aviation C.A.R.E.S., the nonprofit is aiming to raise $10 million in cash or in-kind support so that it can continue to deliver necessary relief. You can donate directly to Airlink or you can donate your United MileagePlus miles or your Alaska Airlines miles toward its Disaster Relief Pool.
