Lie-flat beds for economy passengers could become a reality with Air New Zealand bunk bed-style pods
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Flying long-haul in economy could get a whole lot more comfortable thanks to a brand new prototype unveiled on Wednesday by Air New Zealand called the Economy Skynest.
The Economy Skynest will feature six fully lie-flat sleeping pods, giving passengers flying in economy on long-haul flights the ability to stretch out and get proper rest. The six pods will be spread across three levels of beds, with two beds on each level.
Each pod boasts a full two metres (or 78.7 inches) in length — only a couple of centimetres less than the airline’s lie-flat beds in business class. Passengers can also expect up to 58 centimetres (22.8 inches) of width at the shoulders.
Added comforts are set to include many of the amenities that are usually exclusive for business-class passengers. Plans are to provide a full-sized pillow, sheets and blanket for each passenger in the Skynest, as well as ear plugs, privacy curtains and lighting designed to help passengers sleep. In the future, Air New Zealand might add extras like a reading light, USB port and in-pod ventilation outlets.
“We have a tremendous amount of development work underway looking at product innovations we can bring across all cabins of the aircraft,” said Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Mike Tod. “A clear pain point for economy travellers on long-haul flights is the inability to stretch out. The development of the Skynest is a direct response to that challenge.”
The final decision about the viability of the operation of the seat will be made next year after the airline’s inaugural Auckland (AKL) to New York (EWR) flight — set to take around 17 hours 40 minutes.
Related reading: The world’s longest nonstop flights, updated
The exact position in the cabin of the Economy Skynest as well is the routes it will fly and pricing are yet to be confirmed by the airline, and it still needs to be certified by regulators. However, booking the Skynest would be in addition to booking an economy seat. Meaning, you would likely need to be seated in your standard economy seat for taxi, takeoff and landing, before being able to head to the Skynest to stretch out.
A spokeswoman for the airline said that it is testing the option of being able to rent one of the pods for a set period of time. Crew would have the ability to refresh each pod during the flight to accommodate new passengers looking to use the Skynest.
Air New Zealand was the first airline to introduce a dedicated couch product for economy passengers in the form of the Skycouch. With it, passengers can stretch out across three seats, with leg rests extended to make the “couch” wider. Other airlines have taken to adapting the design, such as ANA.
“We expect other airlines will want to explore licensing the Economy Skynest from us just as they have with the Economy Skycouch,” said Nikki Goodman, general manager of customer experience.
Featured photo courtesy Air New Zealand.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.