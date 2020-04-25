Air Greenland breaks record with nearly 8-hour turboprop flight
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
On Monday, Air Greenland operated a nonstop seven-hour and 52-minute flight from Copenhagen (CPH) in Denmark to Nuuk (GOH) in Greenland. What made the flight especially unusual was that it was operated by an Air Greenland De Havilland Dash 8-200 aircraft.
As first reported by One Mile at a Time, the 23-year old aircraft, registered OY-GRP, completed the 2,208-mile journey as flight GL6493. This is a flight of epic proportions by an aircraft that we’re most accustomed to seeing flying short-haul, and more often than not, domestic routes.
Usually, the only nonstop route from Greenland to Denmark is operated by an A330-200 from Kangerlussuaq (SFJ) to Copenhagen (CPH). However, that plane was undergoing maintenance in March, so Air Greenland’s eight-hour flight operated via a quick stop in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Since then, Air Greenland, like many other airlines across the world, has stopped operating passenger flights. The airline has continued to operate the route as it still acts as a crucial link for medical staff and the transportation of equipment to help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
Related: The first commercial flight to remote Saint Helena
The return, record-setting journey, with just two pilots, one flight attendant and one doctor on board took seven hours and 52 minutes of flying time — making it very likely to be the world’s longest ever Dash 8-200 flight. Because the aircraft was so empty, it was able to fly the route without a stop.
Each to their own, of course, but flying on a Dash-8 for that long is probably not something you’d often find on an AvGeek’s flying bucket list.
Featured image of a Dash 7 aircraft by Arterra/Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.