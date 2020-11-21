Air Force One’s classic Kennedy-era look may remain under president-elect Biden
There are many changes ahead as the U.S. prepares for the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden in January.
Top of mind will be the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and decimated the economy. Biden has said he plans to take a more centralized approach to COVID-19 than that of the outgoing administration of President Trump.
But one big question in the minds of AvGeeks is: What will Biden do about the new look for Air Force One?
Unveiled in 2019, Trump’s new look for Air Force One featured a rich red, white and dark blue scheme on a new 747. The new look replaced the iconic blue-forward look picked by first lady Jackie Kennedy that has adorned the presidential transport since 1962.
“When Trump changed it, it was clearly just to resemble his own aircraft. New coats of paint are very easily applied,” Teal Group vice president Richard Aboulafia recently told Politico.
There is also plenty of time to change the look of the next Air Force One. Boeing typically does not paint new jets for customers until several months before they are delivered, and the new 747-8is that will carry the president are not due until around 2024.
Biden did not weigh in on the look of Air Force One during the campaign.
Featured image by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
