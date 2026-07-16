On a recent trip to Canada to fly on Air Canada's first Airbus A321XLR flight, I had my first experience with the carrier's Signature Suite at Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ).

Widely considered the best airport lounge in Canada, along with its sister lounge at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in British Columbia, this exclusive oasis is a significant step up from your average Maple Leaf Lounge or Priority Pass lounge.

Most tickets won't get you into this luxurious place to wait for your flight, but there's a way to experience it with points and miles.

Here's how.

BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

What and where are the Air Canada Signature Suites?

The Signature Suites are Air Canada's two most exclusive lounges. You'll find them at YYZ on the upper/mezzanine level of Terminal 1 after security in the international departures area (next to Gate E77) and at YVR after security in the international terminal (next to Gate D52). The latter shares an entrance with the terminal's Maple Leaf Lounge.

The Toronto Signature Suite is currently open from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily, while the Vancouver Signature Suite is open from 8:45 a.m. until 11 p.m. or midnight, depending on the day of the week.

For passengers originating at YYZ or YVR, entry begins three hours before the original scheduled departure time of the qualifying flight, subject to the Signature Suite being open. An eligible passenger connecting through YYZ or YVR may enter upon reaching the lounge and remain while waiting for the onward flight, subject to operating hours.

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How can you access the Air Canada Signature Suites with points and miles?

Entry to the Signature Suites is restricted by design to ensure a calm and exclusive place for guests to wait for their flight.

Only two types of Air Canada-operated flights qualify:

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Revenue Air Canada Signature Class passengers on full-fare J, C, D, Z or P (not discounted) business-class tickets who are traveling internationally

Air Canada Aeroplan

AIR CANADA AEROPLAN

A partner-operated flight ticket generally does not grant access, even when sold under an Air Canada codeshare. The main exceptions are passengers flying Lufthansa or Swiss first class from Toronto or Vancouver (if offered), Emirates first-class passengers departing Toronto and Lufthansa Miles & More HON Circle members.

Standard eligible Air Canada Signature Suite passengers cannot bring guests (children must qualify on their own ticket).

BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

What can you expect from the Signature Suites?

Given that far fewer passengers have access to the Signature Suites than the regular Maple Leaf Lounges, you can expect either no wait to get in or only a short wait.

During my visit early on a summer weeknight, YYZ's Terminal 1 was packed with thousands of people waiting to depart to Europe. Dozens of passengers were lined up outside the Maple Leaf Lounge, but I only waited a few minutes to access the Signature Suite. Staff informed me that outside peak times, like summer evenings, there is rarely a wait to enter.

Once the staff verifies your entry, they will then escort you to a seat (no hovering around strangers waiting for someone to leave). I recommend grabbing a table in the dining area at the rear, where you can then order from the extensive food-and-drinks menu.

BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

Air Canada serves Taittinger Brut Reserve and Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Champagne in Signature Suites, which retail for about $65 and $100, respectively, and are a noticeable step up from anything you will find in other Air Canada lounges.

You can then choose between five different appetizers and four main entrees that rotate seasonally.

I started with the Ontario trout tartar with cucumber, shallots, tobiko, labneh and rice crisp, which was a beautifully presented, light and fresh start to the meal.

BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

For the entree, I opted for the beef tenderloin with blistered shishito peppers, roasted cauliflower puree, demi-glace and togarashi pomme allumettes, which is a fancy way of describing the super-fine matchstick fries sprinkled on top.

This was another excellent dish comparable to what you would find in an upmarket bistro or steakhouse.

BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

I was too full for dessert, so I passed on the choice of black tea cheesecake, layered chocolate cake, or ice cream or sorbet, but I did try the signature cocktail of Dillon's rye, Amaro Averna, maple syrup and vanilla bitters, which was a sweet way to end the meal.

BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

While there is a buffet available for those who aren't very hungry or are perhaps short on time to wait for something to be freshly prepared, it didn't look much better than your average airport lounge buffet, so this wouldn't be enough of a reason to splurge on a ticket that includes Signature Suite access.

BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

Is it worth paying extra points to access the Signature Suites?

Along with free cancellation and reduced change fees, the biggest reason to book a Business Class Latitude reward over a Business Class Standard reward is to access the Signature Suite in Toronto or Vancouver.

There's no doubt the Signature Suite is a real treat before your next flight, but if you are paying an extra 10,000 to 15,000 Aeroplan points per person primarily for this reason, that is $150 to $225 worth of additional points, per TPG's July 2026 valuations.

A high-end multicourse meal with Champagne and cocktails could easily cost this much in Toronto or Vancouver, so if your trip is for a special occasion, like a honeymoon or significant birthday, it's definitely worth it to indulge in a luxurious space and gourmet meal while waiting for your flight.

If you have a short connection or don't plan on arriving at the airport more than 90 minutes before departure, you probably won't get your money's worth to justify paying the extra Aeroplan points for Signature Suite lounge access.

This is not an experience you want to rush.

Related: The best airport lounges from the 2026 TPG Awards — and the top card for gaining access

AIR CANADA

How to earn Aeroplan points

It's easy to earn Aeroplan points to access Air Canada's Signature Suite, as Aeroplan partners directly with four of the six major programs with transferable currencies:

Many of these programs offer cards that feature generous welcome bonuses. Here's just a sample of the travel rewards credit cards that earn transferable points or miles that can be converted to Aeroplan points at a 1:1 rate:

Related: Why transferable points and miles are worth more than other rewards

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Bottom line

The Air Canada Signature Suites live up to their reputation as the best airport lounges in Canada (and some of the best airport lounges in North America), with an elevated a la carte dining menu, premium Champagne, bespoke cocktails and a calm space that's a noticeable step-up from the average Maple Leaf Lounge.

You'll need a full-fare international business-class ticket to access these lounges, or you can use Aeroplan points to book a Business Class Latitude reward.

Redeeming an extra 10,000 to 15,000 points for access is easy to justify if you are celebrating a special occasion or have time to properly enjoy the space, but it's probably not worth it if you have a short connection or rushed departure.