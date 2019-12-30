Air Canada delays the launch of its brand-new Airbus A220 by 3 days
Air Canada has delayed the inaugural revenue flight of the
Bombardier C-Series Airbus A220.
Originally, the airline planned to fly its newest jet on the Montreal (YUL) to Calgary (YYC) route beginning on Jan. 16. But that roughly four-and-a-half-hour route will no longer see the new plane as planned. Instead, the Airbus A220 will start once-daily service on that route four days later on Jan. 20, according to ExpertFlyer data.
Due to the delay on the YUL to YYC route, the A220’s first commercial flight will now be Air Canada Flight 481 from YUL to Toronto (YYZ) on Sunday, Jan. 19. At the outset, the 330-mile commuter hop will only get the new planes on select Sunday frequencies.
Service will expand to other existing routes, including to New York LaGuardia (LGA) in March, through May.
Air Canada will use the A220 to open new nonstop service between Montreal and Seattle (SEA) and Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and San Jose, California (SJC) on May 4.
The Air Canada A220 will deliver an upgraded passenger experience for those seated in both first class and economy. The plane features just 137 seats, with 12 up front and 125 in the back.
The jet is configured with personal entertainment screens at every seat, as well as power and USB ports. Economy features some of the airline’s widest seats, and the plane features plenty of overhead storage for passengers’ belongings.
The carrier will also be the first to launch North America operations of the Airbus A220-300. Delta has been operating the shorter A220-100 variant since February, but Air Canada will be the first to fly the longer stretched version.
Though the delay certainly stings for someone like me who was booked on the original inaugural flight, I can’t wait to see Air Canada’s A220s crisscrossing the North American skies starting Jan. 19.
Featured photo courtesy of Airbus
