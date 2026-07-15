Today brings good news for World of Hyatt loyalists who frequent Air Canada routes, and for Air Canada Aeroplan members who love staying at Hyatt hotels. These two travel industry leaders just announced a major loyalty program partnership that entails a handful of benefits for members of both programs.

When members link their World of Hyatt and Aeroplan accounts, they will now be able to earn, redeem and transfer points between the programs. Plus, travelers with Aeroplan elite status — as well as eligible premium Aeroplan credit card holders with Canadian-issued cards — can access exclusive new benefits and a fast-track to World of Hyatt elite status.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

"Hyatt is one of the world's most admired hospitality brands, and we're thrilled to bring World of Hyatt closer to Aeroplan Members," said Scott O'Leary, vice president of loyalty and product at Air Canada, in the company's press release. "This collaboration creates meaningful value across the full travel journey—including new ways to earn, redeem and access benefits across both programs. It's especially exciting for eligible Aeroplan Credit Cardholders, who will have the ability to earn accelerated Aeroplan points and World of Hyatt points on their Hyatt purchases – a truly unique feature."

Among the most exciting benefits is that Aeroplan members will be able to redeem Aeroplan points for World of Hyatt free night awards (valid at eligible participating Hyatt hotels), including Category 1-4 and Category 1-7 free night awards. Redemptions for these free night awards will start at 25,000 Aeroplan points.

Similarly, World of Hyatt members can redeem points for a 30,000-point Aeroplan flight reward certificate, which can be applied toward flight rewards with Air Canada and its airline partners.

"Some of my favorite travel memories are when everything feels connected; the flight, the stay, and the benefits that make the journey easier and more rewarding," said TJ Abrams, vice president of global partnerships and wellbeing at Hyatt, in a statement shared with TPG. "That's what makes our collaboration with Air Canada's Aeroplan so exciting. By bringing together two world class loyalty programs, we're giving members more flexibility, more ways to earn and redeem, and more value throughout their trip. We're thrilled to welcome Aeroplan members to World of Hyatt and give our members even more ways to feel cared for every step of the way."

Hyatt benefits for Aeroplan members

Aeroplan members will see the following benefits on the Hyatt side of things:

Members can opt to earn 500 Aeroplan points per stay (in lieu of earning Hyatt points ) on eligible stays at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts

Aeroplan credit card holders with cards issued in Canada can earn Hyatt bonus points and additional Aeroplan points as follows when using their Aeroplan card to pay at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts once they link their accounts: Aeroplan Premium Credit Cardholders : Earn 2 World of Hyatt bonus points and 2 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD spent at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts. Aeroplan Premium Business Credit Cardholders : Earn 2 World of Hyatt bonus points and 2.5 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD spent at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts. Aeroplan Core Business Cardholders : Earn 1 World of Hyatt bonus point and 2 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD spent at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts. Aeroplan Core Cardholders : Earn 1 World of Hyatt bonus point and 1.5 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD spent at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts.

Members can convert World of Hyatt points to Aeroplan points at 2:1 starting at 5,000 points (additional point conversions thereafter may be made in 1,000-point increments).

Linked Aeroplan elite status members can convert Aeroplan points to World of Hyatt bonus points at 2:1, with a minimum of 500 Aeroplan points at a time. Transfers are capped at 100,000 Aeroplan points per day and 250,000 Aeroplan points per week.

Related: How to earn Air Canada Aeroplan points

Aeroplan members with status, and select cardholders, enjoy extra perks

Another major added bonus — specifically for members with linked Aeroplan and World of Hyatt accounts who have Aeroplan elite status or a premium Aeroplan credit card issued in Canada — is the opportunity to fast-track their way to World of Hyatt elite status.

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Members with Aeroplan elite status or an eligible premium Aeroplan credit card issued in Canada can earn World of Hyatt status as follows via an annual 90-day challenge:

Discoverist status with 4 nights

Explorist status with 10 nights

Globalist status with 20 nights

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Plus, Aeroplan premium credit card holders with Canadian-issued cards will also enjoy:

Complimentary World of Hyatt Discoverist status

Five tier-qualifying night credits each calendar year

Two attempts each year to fast-track their World of Hyatt status through the annual 90-day status challenge

See here for the terms of each of these offers.

Related: The best credit cards to reach elite status

World of Hyatt elite members will also enjoy flight credits and more

While the new partnership currently favors those with Aeroplan elite status or a premium Canadian-issued Aeroplan credit card, World of Hyatt loyalists can rest assured that there are some useful benefits for them, too. According to the company's press release:

As an annual benefit, World of Hyatt Discoverist, Explorist and Globalist members will receive a $20 CAD Air Canada flight credit once they link their accounts.

Coming later in 2026, World of Hyatt Explorist and Globalist members will be able to register for annual challenges to fast-track to Aeroplan elite status.

See here for the terms of each of these offers.

Bottom line

This partnership between two major loyalty programs across the hotel and airline space is exciting. While it currently favors those holding Aeroplan elite status — and the cardholder benefits are sadly only for travelers with a Canadian-issued Aeroplan card for now — we're excited to learn more about what World of Hyatt loyalists can expect later in the year for status matching. In the meantime, the collaboration gives members of both Aeroplan and World of Hyatt some fun new ways to earn and redeem points in the two popular programs.