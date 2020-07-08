Aeroplan members can now earn and redeem with Azul
Beginning today, Air Canada Aeroplan members can accumulate and redeem their miles for travel with Azul Brazilian Airlines. That brings the total number of Aeroplan airline partners to 36. Last month, Aeroplan announced that members could earn and redeem miles for Etihad Airways flights.
What makes a frequent flyer program valuable is the ability to earn and redeem miles for flights with the program’s own airline and partner carriers. For Aeroplan, that means flights with all 26 Star Alliance member airlines, along with several non-alliance partners, including limited redemption opportunities with Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon, GOL and Olympic Air.
Azul is a carrier based in São Paulo that serves over 100 destinations in South America, the U.S. and Europe. The airline operates a fleet of 145 aircraft, including two-class Airbus A330s. According to Aeroplan, Aeroplan members will have redemption access to all cabins.
When Azul passengers choose to credit their flights to Aeroplan, they’ll earn miles based on the distance flown, combined with a multiplier that varies depending on the class of service and booking class. Below you’ll find the Aeroplan accrual chart for flights operated by Azul.
|Eligible Booking Classes
|
Minimum Miles
|
Class of Service
|
Booking
|
Base Miles
|
Air Canada
|Business Class
|J, C, D, I
|
150%
|
375 miles
|Economy Class
|Y, B, A, E, F
G, H, K, L, M
N, O
|
100%
|
250 miles
|Economy Class
|P, Q
|
75%
|
188 miles
|Economy Class
|S, T, U
|
50%
|
125 miles
|Economy Class
|X, Z
|
25%
|
63 miles
Air Canada is planning to make changes to the program later in 2020, though long-haul redemptions will likely remain tied to an award chart. Currently, you can book round-trip flights between the continental U.S. or Canada and Southern South America (which includes Brazil) is as follows:
- Economy: 60,000 miles
- Business: 110,000 miles
Or Southern South America to Europe 1 (which includes France and the United Kingdom):
- Economy: 80,000 miles
- Business: 150,000 miles
Note that Azul flights will be subject to Aeroplan’s Fixed Mileage Flight Reward chart. Members will be able to book Azul flights directly through Aeroplan. Azul flights can be combined with flights operated by Air Canada and other partners, and no fuel surcharges will apply on Azul operated flights.
While you can earn Aeroplan miles when you credit partner flights, the easiest way to boost your balance is by utilizing transferrable credit card points. Currently, you can transfer points to Aeroplan at the following rates:
- American Express Membership Rewards: 1:1
- Capital One miles: 2:1.5
- Marriott Bonvoy: 3:1 (with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points transferred)
Amex and Capital One transfers are completed instantly. Generally, transfers cannot be reversed, so be sure to confirm award availability before you send your points or miles over to Aeroplan.
Bottom line
While Azul’s business class is no Etihad Apartment, it’s great to have another airline option to book at a competitive rate with transferrable points. The partnership with Azul is also another reliable way to get to Brazil and other parts of South America.
An Aeroplan spokesperson told TPG that the airline would continue to add new airline partners “in the coming weeks,” which is a good sign of things to come.
Featured image courtesy of Embraer
