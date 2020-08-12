Earn 2,500 bonus Aeroplan miles after signing up for a new account
On Tuesday, Air Canada announced what the future of its loyalty program Aeroplan will look like — and, for the most part, the new program is positive. As of later this year, Aeroplan will begin rolling out its phased relaunch, before the entire program is live by next year. And now, the program is trying to entice new customers to sign up.
As first reported by One Mile at a Time, Aeroplan is offering new members 2,500 bonus miles just for signing up at this link. In order to get the 2,500 bonus miles, you have to register to become a member and earn one mile by Sept. 30.
You can earn one mile by Sept. 30 by flying and crediting your Star Alliance or other partner flight to Air Canada, buying miles or converting points from Marriott Bonvoy to Aeroplan miles. Perhaps the easiest way of all is by transferring 1,000 American Express Membership Rewards points to Aeroplan. The instant transfer will qualify you for the bonus miles.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, 2,500 miles are worth around $38 at this moment. However, when the new program launches in November, the miles will be converted to points in the new program, and they could become more valuable, given the changes to the program.
On Tuesday, Aeroplan unveiled what the future of the program will look like — and, to break the loyalty program trend, it’s not a devaluation. In fact, Aeroplan took the route of innovating its offering to give members new ways to earn and spend their points. As part of that, Aeroplan announced that, while it was raising redemption amounts in some cases, it was removing surcharges. Meaning you may expect to spend more miles for the redemption, but gone are the days of surcharges of more than $1,000.
Additionally, the program is adding some innovative new benefits for members. For example, with the introduction of Family Sharing accounts, families can now pool their point balances together and redeem points from the pool.
Ultimately, if you’re not yet an Aeroplan member, this is a perfect time to sign up. And if you have family members who also don’t yet have an Aeroplan account, you may want to sign them up for an account. Then, come November when the new program officially launches, if you pool the points together, you could have a decent amount of points in your pooled account.
Featured photo courtesy of Air Canada.
