Aer Lingus unveils new uniforms for the first time in 22 years
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
On Wednesday, Aer Lingus revealed its fresh new look for cabin and ground crew. From Feb. 10, Irish designer Louise Kennedy’s uniforms will take to the skies on more than 4,000 crew. Most notably, the airline is allowing female crew to wear pants for the first time.
The airline’s signature green remains as the core color of the uniform, however, with a slight variation called ‘Kenmare Green.’ The uniform refresh also includes a ‘Midnight’ navy.
There have been some noticeable changes for both men and women’s uniforms. The new uniforms feature 25 redesigned garments, including a new trouser option for women — a first for the Irish carrier.
For all members of crew, easy-care shirts and blouses have been brought in. For women, there are additional pants and dress options, and for men, both jacket and coat designs have been updated.
Designed by Louise Kennedy, the process took two years involving staff engagement and external research in Dublin, London, New York and Paris.
“Our cabin and ground crew told us clearly that comfort, practicality, versatility and flexibility needed to be key factors in the redesign,” said Aer Lingus Director of Marketing and Digital Experience Dara McMahon.
The update comes as the final step of the airline’s brand refresh. Since its refresh began, the carrier has updated more than 500 points within the past 12 months. Most notably for passengers, in January 2019, the carrier unveiled its new livery — as one might expect, with the iconic shamrock image remaining a focal point. The livery update is expected to be complete in 2021.
In addition to the new uniforms and updated livery, the Irish carrier has also refreshed its branding in airports.
“As with our logo and livery, our new uniform needs to reflect the modern, international airline that Aer Lingus is today; while also ensuring that our unique identity is retained and our values as an airline are reflected,” said Aer Lingus CEO Sean Doyle.
Related reading: Pot of gold: A review of Aer Lingus on the A321neo in business class
Featured photo by Barry McCall/Aer Lingus.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.