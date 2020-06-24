This swanky new hotel in Las Vegas is for adults only
We’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Circa Resort & Casino since the debut property was announced in early 2019.
It’s a new-build, 44-story resort with 777 rooms on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas — and, as of this week, you can finally make a reservation. But you’ll have to leave the kids at home, because you need to be 21 or older to stay here.
The adults-only property will be the first of its kind in the city, as well as the first ground-up resort development since 1980, according to a statement. It will also be the tallest tower in the skyline north of the Strip.
“Circa is designed for guests ages 21 and over to live large in the now … through an exhilarating, multisensory experience,” the hotel said in a statement.
Circa is basically going to be an adults-only playground with a pool amphitheater, where guests can relax in one of six pools on three different levels while gazing up at a 40-foot HD screen. There will also be a “Garage Mahal” — not just a parking garage, but a veritable work of art. Here, guests can enjoy visual installations on the two corner video walls as they drive up and down all nine stories of the garage. Guests can also check out the VIP showroom, steps from the hotel’s sportsbook, with special access and a private bridge connection.
Sports fans will love the hotel’s sportsbook and will undoubtedly spend hours watching — and betting on — their favorite games and events.
And we know you’re not staying here without a trip to the casino. Circa’s two-story casino will boast more than 1,350 slot machines and 55 table games. When you’re ready to grab a bite to eat (all that betting really works up an appetite) enjoy a meal at one of the hotel’s five dining experiences, including a steakhouse, sports bar and a barbecue food truck.
Despite originally announcing it would welcome its first guests in October, the hotel is now slated to open to on Dec. 28. Rooms are available on opening night, starting at $432 for a single king — or, you can upgrade to a double king for only $13 more. The Founders Suite, complete with two king beds, a powder room, dining table and even an electric fireplace (you know, for those cool desert nights) will cost you a whopping $2,999 per night.
Depending on when you go to book, there may be a minimum stay requirement. For example, there’s a two-night minimum stay during opening weekend, and a four-night minimum stay during New Year’s weekend.
If you’re interested in making a reservation, you can do so directly through Circa’s website. The hotel isn’t part of any major loyalty program, but you can still use a credit card that earns bonus points on hotel stays for your future trips. Our top picks are the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x), Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x) and American Express® Green Card (3x).
Featured photo courtesy of Circa Las Vegas/Facebook.
