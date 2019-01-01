Airline, Hotel and Car Rental Loyalty Programs
As discussed in the TPG Beginners Guide, your first step in earning points and miles should be signing up for accounts with all the loyalty programs that are relevant to you. Virtually all of these programs are free to join, and in several cases you’ll begin enjoying perks right away without even earning elite status — though attaining a higher-tier status certainly confers the most benefits.
Below you’ll find a list of the major airline, hotel and rental car loyalty programs, along with information on each program’s transfer partners. As you’ll soon learn, the four major transferable point programs (American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest) are incredibly valuable, offering you a myriad of redemption options thanks to their travel partners.
Airlines
- Aegean Airlines Miles + Bonus (SPG)
- Aeromexico Club Premier (Amex, SPG)
- Air Berlin Topbonus (SPG)
- Air Canada Aeroplan (Amex, SPG)
- Air China Phoenix Miles (SPG)
- Air France/KLM Flying Blue (Amex, Chase, Citi, SPG)
- Air New Zealand Airpoints (SPG)
- Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan (SPG)
- Alitalia MilleMiglia Club (Amex, SPG)
- American Airlines AAdvantage (SPG)
- ANA Mileage Club (Amex, SPG)
- Asiana Airlines Asiana Club (SPG)
- British Airways Executive Club (Amex, Chase, SPG)
- Cathay Pacific Asia Miles (Amex, Citi, SPG)
- China Eastern Eastern Miles (SPG)
- China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club (SPG)
- Delta Sky Miles (Amex, SPG)
- El Al Matmid Club (Amex)
- Emirates Skywards (Amex, SPG)
- Etihad Guest (Amex, Citi, SPG)
- EVA Air Infinity MileageLands (Citi)
- Garuda Indonesia GarudaMiles (Citi)
- Gol Smiles (SPG)
- Hainan Airlines Fortune Wings Club (SPG)
- Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles (Amex, SPG)
- Iberia Plus (Amex)
- JAL Mileage Bank (SPG)
- Jet Airways JetPrivilege (SPG)
- JetBlue TrueBlue (Amex)
- Korean Air SkyPass (Chase, SPG)
- LATAM Pass (SPG)
- Lufthansa Miles & More — also the program of Austrian, LOT and Swiss (SPG)
- Malaysia Airlines Enrich (Citi)
- Qantas Frequent Flyer (Citi)
- Qatar Airways Privilege Club (Citi, SPG)
- Saudia Alfursan (SPG)
- Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer (Amex, Chase, Citi, SPG)
- Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards (Chase)
- Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus (Citi, SPG)
- United MileagePlus (Chase, SPG)
- Virgin America Elevate (Amex, Citi)
- Virgin Atlantic Flying Club (Amex, Chase, Citi, SPG)
- Virgin Australia Velocity (SPG)
Hotels
- Accor Hotels Le Club
- Best Western Rewards
- Club Carlson
- Choice Hotels (Amex)
- Fairmont President’s Club
- Hilton HHonors (Amex, Citi)
- Hyatt Gold Passport (Chase)
- IHG Rewards Club (Chase)
- La Quinta Returns
- Loews YouFirst
- Marriott Rewards (Chase)
- Omni
- Ritz-Carlton Rewards (Chase)
- Starwood Preferred Guest (Amex)
- Stash Hotel Rewards
- Voila
- Wyndham Rewards
Rental Cars
Other