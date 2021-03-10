American Airlines adjusts earning rates for Alaska flights, devalues Saver fares
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Alaska Airlines has been busy the last few months preparing for its entrance into the Oneworld alliance, which is happening at the end of March. For instance, it recently adjusted first-class and economy fare codes to align closer with Oneworld partners, impacting how you earn and redeem miles and elite upgrade prioritization.
However, it’s not just Alaska that needs to prepare. Existing partners that are also part of Oneworld have been making adjustments as well.
American Airlines has just published a new earning chart for Alaska Airlines-marketed and operated flights. While the changes only affect some economy fares, there’s one big devaluation: Alaska’s basic economy Saver fares no longer earn any elite-qualifying credit with American.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Earning AAdvantage miles for Alaska flights
American has just published a new earning chart for Alaska flights on or after March 31, 2021 (the day Alaska joins Oneworld). The changes take effect retroactively, so if you previously purchased a ticket with one of these fare classes for travel on or after March 31, your reservation and earnings will change. Also, note that these earnings only apply to flights marketed and operated by Alaska. Alaska-operated flights booked with an AA flight number will continue to earn AAdvantage miles based on the American mileage accrual chart.
Although some fare codes have been renamed, there are no earning changes for first-class tickets. For instance, full-fare first-class tickets will continue to earn the same amount of miles and elite-qualifying credit, but under the fare code “J” instead of “F.”
The biggest change is that Saver “X” fares will no longer earn any elite-qualifying credit. This makes sense given that American doesn’t award elite credit for its own basic economy (B) fares either. They will continue to earn award miles at a rate of 25% of the distance flown, however.
Related: Where to credit your basic economy flights for maximum returns
Here’s a summary of the other changes:
- Deeply-discounted “G” economy fares will now earn 25% base miles (instead of 50%) and 5% EQDs (instead of 10%).
- “Q” economy fares now earn 50% base miles (instead of 75%), 1x EQMs, 10% EQDs (instead of 15%) and 1x EQSs.
- “S” fares were downgraded from earning 100% base miles to 50% and 20% EQDs to 10%.
- “L” and “K” economy fares were boosted and now earn 75% base miles (instead of 50%), 1x EQMs (instead of 0.5x), 15% EQDs (instead of 10%) and 1x EQSs.
- “H” fares also got a nice upgrade. They now earn 100% base miles (instead of 75%), 1x EQMs (instead of 0.5x), 20% EQDs (instead of 15%) and 1x EQSs.
- “V” and “M” fares saw no changes other than them now earning 1x EQMs instead of 0.5x.
Here’s a complete look at the new award chart for travel on or after March 31, 2021:
|Cabin
|Purchased fares booked in
|Base miles
|Cabin bonus
|EQMs
|EQDs
|EQSs
|First
|J
|100%
|75%
|1.50
|35%
|1.0
|First
|C, D, I
|100%
|50%
|1.50
|30%
|1.0
|Economy
|Y, B, H
|100%
|–
|1.00
|20%
|1.0
|Economy
|K, M, L
|75%
|–
|1.00
|15%
|1.0
|Economy
|V, S, N, Q
|50%
|–
|1.00
|10%
|1.0
|Economy
|O, G
|25%
|–
|0.50
|5%
|1.0
|Economy
|X
|25%
|–
|–
|–
|–
Bottom line
Alaska’s entrance into Oneworld will come with some changes to how you earn miles when crediting to American. The biggest news is that American will no longer award any elite-qualifying credit for Alaska basic economy tickets. If you frequently book Saver fares and want to earn elite-qualifying credit, you’ll be better off crediting your flights to Alaska’s Mileage Plan program, which will continue to offer award and elite-elite qualifying miles based on 100% of the distance flown.
Featured image by Benji Stawski/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.