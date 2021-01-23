Alaska will change how you earn miles starting on March 31 — here’s what we know so far
The much-anticipated entrance of Alaska Airlines into the Oneworld alliance happens this spring, on March 31, 2021.
Oneworld membership means the ability for Alaska customers to earn and burn miles across the alliance’s 13 member carriers — in addition to the existing array of Alaska non-alliance partners.
However, come March 31, how you earn miles when flying specifically on Alaska will also be changing.
On its website, Alaska has quietly noted that “some fare classes and bonus levels will change” for travel on or after March 31. The complete list — including a new award chart — will be unveiled in a few weeks, on Feb. 23, 2021.
Currently, the only known change thus far is for flights booked in Alaska’s first-class cabin. There will be a shift in fare classes to closer align with partners, most notably, British Airways.
“F” class fares will convert to “J” and receive a 100% bonus; “P” class fares will convert to “D” and receive a 50% bonus; and flights booked in “I” class will receive a 50% bonus.
As you can see from the chart below, two fare classes will lose 25% of their mileage bonus, while the previous “F” fare (soon to be “J”) will get a boost of 25%.
|Fare class (before March 31)
|Fare class now becomes (on or after March 31)
|Mileage bonus (before March 31)
|Mileage bonus (on or after March 31)
|“F”
|“J”
|75%
|100%
|“P”
|“D”
|75%
|50%
|“I”
|“I”
|75%
|50%
With these fare realignments, it also likely means cheaper British Airways Avios redemptions for Alaska first class. Several years ago, American Airlines similarly realigned its fare classes so first-class on two-cabin flights booked into business instead of first. Alaska appears to be doing the same thing here.
While this is the only change we know of now, expect more to come.
Alaska says that it will convert tickets once the new award chart is fully announced on February 23. That means even if you purchased a ticket before the new chart is announced — for travel on or after March 31 — it appears that you will still be locked into the new mileage earning rates. We’ve reached out to Alaska for comment and will update this story once it becomes available.
It’s no coincidence that the March 31 award chart change aligns with Alaska’s official arrival into the Oneworld alliance.
The Seattle-based carrier is one of only a handful of airlines that allow you to earn miles based on the distance flown. While Alaska has committed to that strategy — instead of switching to a revenue-based earning structure — changes to how you earn miles weren’t off the table, and appear to be happening soon.
Featured photo by Michael Rosebrock/Shutterstock.
