A letter to our readers about coronavirus from The Points Guy founder and CEO Brian Kelly
I started The Points Guy in 2010 with the goal of helping you maximize your travel in every way. Since then, TPG has changed and grown tremendously to become a team with 100 of the best minds in the travel industry. But our purpose has always remained the same.
In this uncertain and unprecedented time, TPG is committed to another goal: keeping you informed on all the latest travel news as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic and making sure you have all the tools you need at your fingertips — whether you decide to travel or to cancel or change existing plans. Whatever travel-related information you need, we promise to provide it quickly and accurately.
Like all of you, we’re travelers at our core, and not being able to do what we do best because of the coronavirus is disheartening, to say the least. We support the world’s governments, health officials and all of the hundreds of thousands of employees at airlines, hotel companies, cruise lines and more who are working around the clock to help all of us change our reservations and even cancel trips.
Despite the constant stream of alarming headlines, we will get through this together. Keep listening to the advice of local and federal officials, do what you think is right for yourselves and your families, and don’t stop dreaming about your next trip. It may not happen exactly when you first thought it would, but it will happen.
The travel industry will bounce back, just like it has through other dark and uncertain times. As this happens, we’ll be on the forefront — as we always are — of keeping you up to date with the latest news, deals and insider info on all things travel. We’ll be here, each and every day, working nonstop to bring you everything you need to know.
All of us at TPG thank you for joining us online and on social media, sharing your own travel experiences and asking questions.
You can find all the latest coverage here. Sign up for our daily newsletter here and see below for more essential reading:
- Should I travel? Advice for the coronavirus outbreak
- Can I cancel or change my award ticket due to coronavirus travel waivers?
- Airlines asking travelers to hold off on calling unless urgent
- How to quickly reach an airline customer service agent
- What to do if you want to cancel your cruise
- Will travel insurance cover coronavirus? Here’s what you should know
