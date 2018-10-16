This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Chase’s recently launched Sapphire Banking checking account has been available with a 60,000-point bonus since the beginning of October, but until now you’ve only been able to get that offer in-branch. Now, however, you can apply for Sapphire Banking and get the 60k bonus online. You can get started on the Chase website.
You can read our FAQ on Chase Sapphire Banking for all the details, but here’s a brief overview. This checking account is available to Chase customers who bring in $75,000 in new eligible assets, which include everything from checking accounts and personal savings accounts to cash transfers from non-retirement brokerage accounts like Vanguard. To qualify for the bonus, you need to maintain those qualifying deposits for 90 days.
In addition to meeting that $75,000 requirement to qualify for the 60k bonus when opening a Sapphire Banking account, you need to have a Sapphire-branded Chase card (the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, the premium Chase Sapphire Reserve or the no-fee Sapphire card). Note that you need a Sapphire card to qualify for the bonus, but you can sign up for a Sapphire banking account without one. Account benefits include no ATM fees worldwide, free stock and ETF trades through You Invest by JP Morgan, access to Chase Sapphire lounges and early ticket sales for sports and entertainment events.
Based on our valuations, 60,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth $1,200, so this is a truly lucrative bonus just for opening up a checking account you may be interested in anyway. This bonus is even higher than the 60k offer currently available on the Chase Sapphire Preferred and the 50K offer currently available on the Sapphire Reserve after spending $4,000 in the first three months — and if you don’t have either of those cards, you could stack a sign-up bonus from one card with the Sapphire Banking bonus to earn more than 100,000 points.
In light of the recent launch of Sapphire Banking, TPG sat down with Chase CMO Kristin Lemkau to talk about the checking account and the Sapphire brand in general. We’ll be posting the full interview soon, but for now check out this first look.
