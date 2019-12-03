Quadruple your United miles to empower teens around the world
6:30 p.m. update: PeaceJam blew past its donation goal of 600,000 miles in minutes, thanks to dozens of generous donors. However, you can still contribute financially to the organization here. Every dollar helps.
We’ll cut right to the chase: It’s Giving Tuesday, and your United MileagePlus miles can help empower thousands of teenagers around the world. This month, The Points Guy is partnering with United Airlines on Miles on a Mission, where United Airlines will match donated miles on a 1:1 basis.
PeaceJam is one of TPG’s nearest and dearest causes. You’ve probably seen us mention the organization through the years, but you may not be familiar with its mission. PeaceJam partners with 14 Nobel Peace Prize winners, including the Dalai Lama, to provide mentors and scholarship opportunities for teens and young adults from more than 40 countries worldwide. In turn, the young people are challenged to step up as leaders in their countries and worldwide, focusing on issues like domestic violence, sexual abuse, climate change and more.
Several TPG employees have had the privilege of participating in PeaceJam conferences around the world. “PeaceJam Guatemala put a lot into perspective for me about how to live a more engaged life,” said TPG senior product designer Jill Bressler. “I felt inspired by the kids, by their culture and by [1992 Nobel Peace Prize winner] Rigoberta Menchu and the powerful work she’s doing. It was an honor to participate, and it’s an amazing privilege to work for a company that truly cares about fostering new global leaders.”
Social media editor Samantha Rosen had a similar takeaway, “I’m so beyond grateful that I was able to attend the PeaceJam conference in Cape Town, South Africa, this year,” she told TPG. “I was so inspired by these young adults who have overcome more obstacles in a week than many of us will in our lifetimes — being able to be a part of their support system, even for a short period of time, was such an honor. The highlight was meeting three young women who are TPG college scholarship recipients. They’re going to change the world one day.”
How can your miles benefit PeaceJam you ask? Each year PeaceJam hosts multiple conferences worldwide for students to meet Nobel Peace Prize laureates. But travel expenses eat into the budget, which could otherwise be allocated toward additional resources for students and mentors on the ground. Donated miles fund travel for Nobel Peace laureates to meet with youth leaders worldwide, who develop projects to solve pressing issues facing their underserved communities and beyond.
Quadruple your donation impact between 3-4 p.m. Dec. 3: Donate United MileagePlus miles to support PeaceJam
If you’re feeling inspired, today’s the perfect day to donate: You can quadruple your impact between 3-4 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 3, when United will match your miles at a whopping 3:1 ratio. That means a 10,000 mile donation will be worth 40,000 miles for PeaceJam — worth $520 by our current valuations.
But if you don’t have the miles on hand to share right now, don’t fret: You’ve got another 27 days to donate. Each mile you donate will go directly toward PeaceJam’s travel expenses, and will be matched at a 1:1 ratio by United through Dec. 30.
And as you continue your holiday shopping this season, don’t forget to use MileagePlus X to triple-dip your savings: one of our favorite ways top up your MileagePlus account balance.
Featured photo by Katherine Fan for The Points Guy.
