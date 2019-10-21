Get a 25% bonus when you transfer Amex points to Flying Blue and JetBlue
Waking up to a new transfer bonus always means it’s going to be a great day, especially one from Flying Blue, Air France and KLM’s mileage program.
American Express Membership Rewards are some of the most valuable points out there, allowing you to transfer to 20 different travel partners. Now you can get a fantastic bonus when transferring Membership Rewards points to FlyingBlue. Through Nov. 30, 2019, you’ll receive a 25% bonus when transferring MR points to Flying Blue. There appears to be no limit to the number of points you can transfer. Usually you can transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,000 Flying Blue miles, but with this bonus, you’ll receive 1,250 miles for every 1,000 Amex points you transfer.
You can maximize this bonus even more by taking advantage of FlyingBlue’s monthly promos, which can net you even more savings. FlyingBlue is currently running a promotion on economy flights from several North American cities at a 25% discount. For instance, a one-way flight from Boston (BOS) to Paris (CDG) is just 17,250 miles plus taxes and fees. You’d need to transfer only 14,000 Amex points to get a bonus of 3,500 miles, bringing the total to 17,500 miles.
Note that Flying Blue tacks on significant fees on its award tickets for Air France and KLM flights, so we suggest checking your preferred route through the Air France website and its miles estimator before you initiate a transfer. Lastly, if you’re still short on miles note that you can also transfer Capital One miles, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Points and Marriott Bonvoy points to Flying Blue.
But that’s not all. There’s also a targeted bonus to JetBlue. From now through Dec. 21, you’ll receive a 25% bonus when transferring MR points to JetBlue. Usually, you can convert MR into JetBlue points at 250:200 ratio. With this promotion, it changes that into 250:250 — effectively a 1:1 ratio.
While this isn’t the best use of your Membership Rewards points, the bonus to JetBlue is a lot better than the standard rate offered by American Express. Being a revenue-based redemption program, TrueBlue points are consistently worth 1.3 cents apiece, so there’s no way to get outsized value from your points. However, the bonus could be worth taking advantage of if you’re just shy of an award flight.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
