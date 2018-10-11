This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hurricane Michael hit on Wednesday as the most intense storm to make landfall in the US since 1969. It left parts of the Florida Panhandle in a state of devastation, with homes destroyed, thousands without electricity and at least two people dead.
Now, like for natural disasters in the past, American Airlines is doing its part to raise money to help those affected. Between Oct. 9 and Nov. 2, AAdvantage members can earn 10 miles for every $1 donated to the Red Cross, with a minimum donation of $25.
If you give, you’ll earn those 10 miles per dollar on top of any points you’ll earn from your credit card spend. The bonus miles earned will appear in your active AAdvantage account within 30 to 45 days of the donation.
On top of donating to charity, this could be a great way to add miles to your AAdvantage account to keep them from expiring or help toward a credit card minimum spend to earn a sign-up bonus. TPG values American miles at 1.4 cents apiece, so 10x miles is effectively 14% back per donation.
A donation to the Red Cross will likely code into a category that doesn’t earn bonus points, so you’ll want to use a card that’s great for everyday spend. The Blue Business®️ Plus Card from American Express (earn 2x Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 spent each year; then 1x thereafter), Chase Freedom Unlimited (1.5x Ultimate Rewards points on all spending) or the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express (1x Membership Reward plus 50% bonus after making 30+ purchases per month) are all great options to do this.
And if your goodwill doesn’t end there, TPG just launched a charity giving campaign in conjunction with Make-A-Wish. You can win 1 million miles after donating toward the cause that helps children with life-threatening illnesses fulfill their dreams.
