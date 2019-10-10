Why the World of Hyatt credit card is great for family travelers
It’s no secret that my family likes to travel far and wide, using points and miles whenever possible. We earn our points a number of ways, but for at least the last decade, one of those ways is by strategically signing up for rewards-earning credit cards with big sign-up bonuses. We don’t go crazy with that element of our strategy, but there’s no faster and cheaper way to get 50k, 60k, 100k or even 150,000 miles or points in a hurry than via a big fat sign-up bonus.
In the days of Chase 5/24, once-in-a-lifetime bonuses, same “card family” restrictions and more, Josh and I are both pretty picky when it comes to applying for cards. But there is one card that has been sitting at the top of our wish list since it was introduced in the summer of 2018 — The World of Hyatt Credit Card.
We are, admittedly, Hyatt junkies. We love the properties (especially the family-friendly resorts), appreciate the award chart and like to bump up our World of Hyatt account balances by transferring points in from Chase Ultimate Rewards cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. However, there are lots of great ways to use Chase Ultimate Rewards points, so we try and keep our World of Hyatt balances healthy to preserve Ultimate Rewards points for other uses.
Get 50,000 Hyatt points worth $900
The World of Hyatt Credit Card currently has a 50,000 bonus points — 25,000 bonus Hyatt points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening and an additional 25,000 after you spend a total of $6,000 in the first six months.
Considering Hyatt award prices start at 5,000 points per night, and many family-friendly resorts are 20,000 – 25,000 points per night, that is a good number of points to kick-start a family vacation.
TPG currently values 50,000 World of Hyatt points at $850, based on 1.7 cents. My own personal valuations based on our own travel patterns fall into that same range. We’ve used World of Hyatt points to book stays at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Park Hyatt New York, Park Hyatt Vienna, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, Grand Hyatt DFW, Hyatt Lost Pines and more. In pretty much every single one of these cases we got at least 2 cents in value per World of Hyatt point redeemed. Since families often travel at peak times, getting a great value for your redeemed points is pretty simple with Hyatt.
Get two award nights each year
The card automatically gives you one Category 1-4 award each year that you renew the World of Hyatt Credit Card and a second 1-4 award night with $15,000 in spending on the card in a cardmember year. At an average of just $1,250 spent on the card each month to hit that yearly spending total, I think that is a fair trade-off to earn an award night.
Our family often uses these award nights at hotels that are selling for $200-$300 per night. Within the last year, we have used our Category 1-4 awards at the Andaz Costa Rica, Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort, the Hyatt Place Keystone and the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Seattle.
Earn up to 4x points per dollar
The World of Hyatt Credit Card is now the best card for Hyatt expenses as it offers 4 points per dollar charged on Hyatt stays and experiences, including at participating restaurants and spas within Hyatt properties.
However, it is also good for other expenses, such as gym memberships, where the card awards 2x Hyatt points per dollar charged. We will 100% be putting our recurring gym charges on this card once we get it to earn some easy points every month. In addition to gyms and fitness clubs, you will also earn 2x points on local transit and commuting charges, including on rideshare services.
Spend toward Hyatt Globalist elite status
The World of Hyatt card will provide automatic Discoverist status, just like the older version of the card, which frankly isn’t all that exciting (other than for matching to M Life). However, it also offers 5 qualifying nights per year toward Hyatt elite status just for having the card. The 5 initial tier-qualifying nights will credit into your World of Hyatt account within eight weeks of your World of Hyatt Credit Card account opening date and then each calendar year.
World of Hyatt Globalist status unlocks some really good perks for traveling families, including waived resort fees, club lounge access, space available suite upgrades, free included breakfast for two adults and two children at locations without a club lounge, a 4:00 p.m. late checkout and waived parking fees when redeeming awards. It’s fair to say Hyatt Globalist status is my favorite hotel elite status out there.
Even the second-tier Hyatt Explorist status that you can unlock with 30 eligible nights in a calendar year is valuable for families with its four annual club lounge access certificates and more. Having access to the Regency Club during last year’s trip to the Hyatt Regency Maui saved our family a ton of money on food and drinks — the view wasn’t bad either!
Preparing to apply for a Hyatt card
The terms on the World of Hyatt Credit Card state that the product is not available to current cardmembers of any Hyatt Credit Card or previous cardmembers of any Hyatt Credit Card who received a new cardmember bonus within the last 24 months.
Bottom line
The World of Hyatt Credit Card is sitting at the top of my own “card I want next” list and there are many compelling reasons as to why it should be at the top of the list for other families who also want to travel more for less.
Additional reporting by Benét J. Wilson
Images by author except as indicated.
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
