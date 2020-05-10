Your guide to airport PPE requirements and coronavirus modifications
As the world slowly begins to reopen following a global quarantine, airports are instituting protective measures to keep employees and travelers safe.
Here’s everything you need to know about current safety protocols at U.S. airports. Note that, as of early May, a number of U.S. airlines as well will begin requiring face coverings for travel.
Airport Preventive protocols
Domestic Airports
In March, the U.S. government declared that all international flights inbound from restricted countries must pass through one of 13 U.S. airports:
- Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS)
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
- Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX)
- Miami International Airport (MIA)
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
- Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)
Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS)
PPE: Yes, face coverings for nose and mouth are required as of May 6, 2020.
Temperature check: No
Self-reported health documents: No
Mandatory health reporting: No
Mandatory quarantine: No
Additional information can be found here.
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
PPE: Yes, face coverings for nose and mouth are required for anyone over the age of two as of May 1, 2020.
Temperature check: No
Self-reported health documents: No
Mandatory health reporting: No
Mandatory quarantine: No
Additional information can be found here.
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
PPE: Not required but strongly encouraged.
Temperature check: No
Self-reported health documents: No
Mandatory health reporting: No
Mandatory quarantine: Yes, for anyone entering the state of Hawaii.
Additional information here.
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
PPE: Yes, face coverings for nose and mouth are required by New York law as of April 2020.
Temperature check: No
Self-reported health documents: No
Mandatory health reporting: No
Mandatory quarantine: No
Additional information here.
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
PPE: Yes, face coverings for nose and mouth are required within the airport terminals and office buildings.
Temperature check: No
Self-reported health documents: No
Mandatory health reporting: No
Mandatory quarantine: No
Additional information here.
Newark International Airport (EWR)
PPE: Yes, face coverings for nose and mouth are required by New York law as of April 2020.
Temperature check: No
Self-reported health documents: No
Mandatory health reporting: No
Mandatory quarantine: No
Additional information here.
San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
PPE: Yes, face coverings for nose and mouth are required.
Temperature check: No
Self-reported health documents: No
Mandatory health reporting: No
Mandatory quarantine: No
Additional information here.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
PPE: Yes, face coverings for nose and mouth will be required for all employees and travelers effective May 18.
Temperature check: No
Self-reported health documents: No
Mandatory health reporting: No
Mandatory quarantine: No
Additional information here.
INTERNATIONAL destinations
Thailand
Travelers entering Thailand must undergo and pass stringent health checks before proceeding through the country’s borders.
PPE: Not required
Temperature check: Yes, multiple scanners as well as individual temperature check. Travelers’ temperature must be lower than 100.4 Fahrenheit in order to proceed.
Self-reported health documents: Home address, and list of any preexisting health conditions.
Mandatory health reporting: Yes, via mobile phone app.
Mandatory quarantine: Yes, 14 days in a state-appointed facility; no visitors allowed.
Hong Kong
Foreigners are no longer allowed through Hong Kong, even for transit flights. Hong Kong residents inbound from foreign destinations must undergo a number of stringent requirements.
PPE: Not required
Health scanning at airport: Yes, multiple temperature scanners as well as individual temperature check. A deep-throat saliva sample will also be collected.
Self-reported health documents: Home address, and list of any preexisting health conditions.
Mandatory health reporting: Yes, via mobile phone app and linked tracking bracelets (distributed upon arrival).
Mandatory quarantine: Yes, 14 days at home or other designated quarantine facility.
We will continue to update this list with additional information as it becomes available.
Featured photo by Shutterstock.
